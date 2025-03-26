|Back To News
Big Savings on Tamron Lenses During the Amazon Big Spring Sale!
posted Wednesday, March 26, 2025 at 12:59 PM EDT
The Amazon Big Spring Sale is in full swing, and Tamron is offering huge discounts on select mirrorless lenses for Sony E, Nikon Z, and Fujifilm X mounts! This limited-time event runs from March 25–31, 2025, with massive markdowns on a variety of photography gear.
As one of the top third-party lens manufacturers, Tamron lenses deliver exceptional quality at a great price—making this the perfect time to upgrade your kit. But act fast! Stocks are limited, and once they’re gone, so are the deals. Don’t miss out!
Biggest Savings and Our Picks
The biggest deals are on the 20mm F/2.8 Di III OSD 1:2 (33% off), 24mm F/2.8 Di III OSD 1:2 (28% off) and the 35mm F/2.8 Di III OSD 1:2 (28% off)
Our favorite lens on the list is the 50-400mm F/4.5-6.3 Di III VC VXD (model A067S), which is available in both Sony and Nikon mounts. Imaging Resource editor David Schloss reviewed this on his personal YouTube channel. You can check out that video below the links.
Sony E-Mount APS-C
|Lens
|Original Price
|Discount
|Sale Price
|17-70mm F/2.8 Di III-A VC RXD (model B060S)
|$699.00
|7%
|$649.00
|18-300mm F/3.5-6.3 Di III-A VC VXD (model B061S)
|$699.00
|22%
|$542.76
Sony E-Mount Full Frame
|Lens
|Original Price
|Discount
|Sale Price
|17-28mm F/2.8 Di III RXD (model A046S)
|$899.00
|11%
|$799.00
|17-50mm F/4 Di VXD (model A068S)
|$699.00
|21%
|$549.00
|28-75mm F/2.8 Di III VXD G2 (model A063S)
|$899.00
|22%
|$699.00
|28-200mm F/2.8-5.6 Di III RXD (model A071S)
|$799.00
|19%
|$649.00
|35-150mm F/2-2.8 Di III VXD (model A058S)
|$1,899.00
|16%
|$1,599.00
|50-400mm F/4.5-6.3 Di III VC VXD (model A067S)
|$1,259.00
|16%
|$1,059.00
|70-180mm F/2.8 Di III VC VXD G2 (model A065S)
|$1,299.00
|15%
|$1,099.00
|20mm F/2.8 Di III OSD 1:2 (model F050S)
|$299.00
|33%
|$199.00
|24mm F/2.8 Di III OSD 1:2 (model F051S)
|$249.00
|28%
|$179.00
|35mm F/2.8 Di III OSD 1:2 (model F053S)
|$249.00
|28%
|$179.00
Fujifilm X APS-C
|Lens
|Original Price
|Discount
|Sale Price
|17-70mm F/2.8 Di III-A VC RXD (model B060X)
|$699.00
|7%
|$649.00
|18-300mm F/3.5-6.3 Di III-A VC VXD (model B061X)
|$641.74
|15%
|$541.74
Nikon Z Full Frame
|Lens
|Original Price
|Discount
|Sale Price
|35-150mm F/2-2.8 Di III VXD (model A058Z)
|$1,999.00
|15%
|$1,699.00
|50-400mm F/4.5-6.3 Di III VC VXD (model A067S)
|$1,259.00
|16%
|$1,059.00
