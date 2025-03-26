Previous Story Canon PowerShot V1 & EOS R50 V plus Multiple Lenses Announced In Creator-Centric Launch - Information and Pre-Order
Big Savings on Tamron Lenses During the Amazon Big Spring Sale!

by Darryl Lara

posted Wednesday, March 26, 2025 at 12:59 PM EDT

Tamron Logo on white.

The Amazon Big Spring Sale is in full swing, and Tamron is offering huge discounts on select mirrorless lenses for Sony E, Nikon Z, and Fujifilm X mounts! This limited-time event runs from March 25–31, 2025, with massive markdowns on a variety of photography gear.

As one of the top third-party lens manufacturers, Tamron lenses deliver exceptional quality at a great price—making this the perfect time to upgrade your kit. But act fast! Stocks are limited, and once they’re gone, so are the deals. Don’t miss out!

Biggest Savings and Our Picks

The biggest deals are on the 20mm F/2.8 Di III OSD 1:2 (33% off), 24mm F/2.8 Di III OSD 1:2 (28% off) and the 35mm F/2.8 Di III OSD 1:2 (28% off)

Our favorite lens on the list is the 50-400mm F/4.5-6.3 Di III VC VXD (model A067S), which is available in both Sony and Nikon mounts. Imaging Resource editor David Schloss reviewed this on his personal YouTube channel. You can check out that video below the links. 

 

 

Sony E-Mount APS-C

Lens Original Price Discount Sale Price
17-70mm F/2.8 Di III-A VC RXD (model B060S) $699.00 7% $649.00
18-300mm F/3.5-6.3 Di III-A VC VXD (model B061S) $699.00 22% $542.76

Sony E-Mount Full Frame

Lens Original Price Discount Sale Price
17-28mm F/2.8 Di III RXD (model A046S) $899.00 11% $799.00
17-50mm F/4 Di VXD (model A068S) $699.00 21% $549.00
28-75mm F/2.8 Di III VXD G2 (model A063S) $899.00 22% $699.00
28-200mm F/2.8-5.6 Di III RXD (model A071S) $799.00 19% $649.00
35-150mm F/2-2.8 Di III VXD (model A058S) $1,899.00 16% $1,599.00
50-400mm F/4.5-6.3 Di III VC VXD (model A067S) $1,259.00 16% $1,059.00
70-180mm F/2.8 Di III VC VXD G2 (model A065S) $1,299.00 15% $1,099.00
20mm F/2.8 Di III OSD 1:2 (model F050S) $299.00 33% $199.00
24mm F/2.8 Di III OSD 1:2 (model F051S) $249.00 28% $179.00
35mm F/2.8 Di III OSD 1:2 (model F053S) $249.00 28% $179.00

Fujifilm X APS-C

Lens Original Price Discount Sale Price
17-70mm F/2.8 Di III-A VC RXD (model B060X) $699.00 7% $649.00
18-300mm F/3.5-6.3 Di III-A VC VXD (model B061X) $641.74 15% $541.74

Nikon Z Full Frame

Lens Original Price Discount Sale Price
35-150mm F/2-2.8 Di III VXD (model A058Z) $1,999.00 15% $1,699.00
50-400mm F/4.5-6.3 Di III VC VXD (model A067S) $1,259.00 16% $1,059.00

