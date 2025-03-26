Big Savings on Tamron Lenses During the Amazon Big Spring Sale!

The Amazon Big Spring Sale is in full swing, and Tamron is offering huge discounts on select mirrorless lenses for Sony E, Nikon Z, and Fujifilm X mounts! This limited-time event runs from March 25–31, 2025, with massive markdowns on a variety of photography gear.

As one of the top third-party lens manufacturers, Tamron lenses deliver exceptional quality at a great price—making this the perfect time to upgrade your kit. But act fast! Stocks are limited, and once they’re gone, so are the deals. Don’t miss out!

Biggest Savings and Our Picks

The biggest deals are on the 20mm F/2.8 Di III OSD 1:2 (33% off), 24mm F/2.8 Di III OSD 1:2 (28% off) and the 35mm F/2.8 Di III OSD 1:2 (28% off)

Our favorite lens on the list is the 50-400mm F/4.5-6.3 Di III VC VXD (model A067S), which is available in both Sony and Nikon mounts. Imaging Resource editor David Schloss reviewed this on his personal YouTube channel. You can check out that video below the links.

Sony E-Mount APS-C

Sony E-Mount Full Frame

Fujifilm X APS-C

Nikon Z Full Frame

*Affiliate links may earn Imaging Resource a commission on qualifying purchases.