EMBARGO—March 26 1PM ET—Canon Expands VCM Lineup with the New RF 20mm F/1.4 L

Canon is expanding its VCM prime lens lineup with the introduction of the RF 20mm F/1.4 L VCM, a high-performance hybrid lens designed for both still photography and video production. With its wide-angle focal length and fast aperture, this new addition is ideal for a range of applications, from professional journalism to astrophotography and cinematic video work.

Following the design principles of Canon’s existing hybrid L-series lenses, the RF 20mm F/1.4 L VCM maintains a compact and lightweight form factor. Measuring 99.3mm in length and weighing just 519 grams, it ensures seamless compatibility with gimbals and stabilizers, reducing the need for rebalancing when swapping lenses. It also features a 67mm filter thread, aligning with other VCM lenses for added convenience.

Despite being marketed as a hybrid lens, the RF 20mm F/1.4 L VCM is built with the demands of high-end professional photographers and videographers in mind. Its bright f/1.4 aperture makes it particularly well-suited for low-light photography, nightscapes, and astrophotography, while its optical design promises exceptional clarity and sharpness across the frame.

The lens construction consists of 15 elements in 11 groups, incorporating one Super UD element, two UD elements, one Blue Spectrum Refractive (BR) lens, and two aspherical elements to minimize aberrations and enhance image quality. The optical design also minimizes focus breathing which is essential for video work. Canon notes that enabling digital correction further optimizes optical performance.

For autofocus, the RF 20mm F/1.4 L VCM utilizes Voice Coil Motor (VCM) technology, delivering fast, precise, and near-silent focusing, making it an excellent choice for video work. It features a minimum focusing distance of 0.20m with a maximum magnification of 0.19x, allowing for dynamic wide-angle compositions. The 11-bladed aperture ensures smooth, cinematic bokeh.

In terms of usability, the lens includes a customizable control ring, a manual focus ring, an AF/MF switch, an iris ring, and a dedicated function button for added flexibility. As part of Canon’s premium L-series lineup, it is built with dust and weather resistance for durability in challenging environments. A fluorine coating on the front element repels water and oil, making it easier to maintain. The lens comes with a petal-type hood and a protective pouch as standard accessories.

Where to Buy the Canon RF 20mm F/1.4 L VCM

The Canon RF 20mm F/1.4 L VCM is priced at $1,699 and will be available at B&H starting today. The lens will begin shipping on April 28, 2025.