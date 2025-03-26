Canon PowerShot V1 & EOS R50 V plus Multiple Lenses Announced In Creator-Centric Launch - Information and Pre-Order

Canon has officially launched the highly anticipated PowerShot V1 and the long-rumored EOS R50V in North America, along with its first-ever power zoom lens, the RF-S 14-30mm F/4-6.3 IS STM PZ. These new releases are designed with content creators in mind, directly competing with Sony’s ZV-series and Nikon’s Z30 mirrorless cameras.

Canon PowerShot V1

Originally unveiled at CP+ in Japan, the Canon PowerShot V1 is now making its way to the U.S. market. It features a 22.3-megapixel Type 1.4 CMOS sensor, which is larger than a Micro Four Thirds sensor but slightly shorter in height. This design puts a strong emphasis on video performance, making it an attractive option for content creators.

Paired with an 8.8-25.6mm F/2.8-4.5 ultra-wide zoom lens (16-50mm full-frame equivalent), the PowerShot V1 offers a wider field of view than the Canon G7X Mark III, making it better suited for video work. The lens includes 5-stop image stabilization and a built-in 3-stop ND filter, helping to control exposure in bright conditions.

For video recording, the PowerShot V1 captures 4K at 30p with 5.7K oversampling, ensuring high-quality detail. When shooting in 4K at 60p, the camera applies a 1.4x crop to the frame. Additionally, it records Full HD at up to 60fps, providing smooth footage for everyday shooting. To prevent overheating during extended recording, the PowerShot V1 incorporates a built-in cooling fan, allowing it to record 4K60p for up to two hours when the Auto Power Off setting is switched to High.

The PowerShot V1 introduces multiple movie modes, including a Product Presentation Mode that automatically shifts focus between a subject and an object being held up to the camera. It also supports Canon Log (C-Log), giving creators greater flexibility in post-production. In video mode, the camera offers a maximum ISO of 25,600, while still photography can push ISO sensitivity up to 51,200.

For stills, the camera delivers 22.3MP resolution with 30fps burst shooting, powered by the DIGIC X processor. It inherits Dual Pixel Autofocus (AF) from the EOS R6 Mark II, providing fast, precise, and silent focusing, with subject detection for eyes, faces, people, pets, and automobiles.

Connectivity options include Bluetooth, WiFi, and USB-C, allowing seamless integration with smartphones and computers. The PowerShot V1 also functions as a webcam, delivering professional-quality video for live streaming.

Canon EOS R50V

The Canon EOS R50V is a video-centric variant of the EOS R50, designed for content creators seeking an interchangeable lens mirrorless camera. While it shares many features with the standard R50, the R50V removes the electronic viewfinder (EVF) and built-in flash, opting instead for larger, more accessible video controls, including an oversized record button and a vertical shooting mode.

At its core, the EOS R50V is powered by a 24-megapixel APS-C CMOS sensor and the DIGIC X processor, delivering high-quality images and impressive low-light performance. The camera carries over the advanced autofocus system from the EOS R6 Mark II, allowing it to detect and track eyes, faces, pets, and vehicles with exceptional speed and accuracy. It also includes focus breathing correction, ensuring a smooth and natural look when changing focus while recording.

For video, the R50V records 4K at 60p with full 4:2:2 10-bit color support, delivering professional-grade footage with enhanced color depth and flexibility for grading. The camera also supports Canon Log (C-Log) and provides three customizable color modes to suit different creative preferences. Additionally, it is the first Canon camera compatible with the Live Switcher Multicamera app, which enables seamless camera switching during live-streaming sessions.

To prevent overheating, the EOS R50V is equipped with a built-in cooling fan, allowing extended recording times of up to two hours in 4K60p when the Auto Power Off is set to High. However, users should be aware that the fan may generate some noise, which could be picked up by an external microphone.

For enhanced audio, the camera includes a 3.5mm microphone input and headphone jack, ensuring professional-grade sound monitoring and recording. Additional ports include an HDMI Type D output for external monitors, a remote control terminal, and a USB-C port with 10Gbps transfer speeds, which also supports direct charging via the PD-E2 USB Power Adapter.

Canon’s First Power Zoom Lens: RF-S 14-30mm F/4-6.3 IS STM PZ

Bundled with the EOS R50V kit, the RF-S 14-30mm F/4-6.3 IS STM PZ is Canon’s first power zoom lens, designed specifically for content creation. With a 22-48mm full-frame equivalent focal range, the lens provides a versatile wide-angle perspective, ideal for vlogging and video production.

Featuring an STM autofocus motor, the lens delivers fast, silent, and precise focusing. Its 5-stop image stabilization compensates for camera shake, making it an excellent match for the R50V, which lacks in-body stabilization.

The lens includes a customizable control ring, allowing users to adjust aperture or other settings for smoother exposure transitions when shooting video. The zoom ring can be adjusted to fast or slow modes, ensuring smooth and controlled zooming. Additionally, the R50V features a built-in zoom lever, allowing for precise zoom adjustments directly from the camera body.

Optically, the lens is constructed with 10 elements in 9 groups, including two PMo aspherical elements and one UD glass element, producing crisp, detailed images. With a minimum focusing distance of 0.15m and a 0.38x magnification ratio, the lens is also capable of capturing close-up shots with pleasing background blur, thanks to its 7-blade aperture design.

Despite its versatility, the RF-S 14-30mm PZ remains compact and lightweight, weighing only 181 grams. It features a 62mm filter thread but lacks weather sealing, making it better suited for controlled shooting environments.

Where to Buy the Canon PowerShot V1 and EOS R50V

All of the new Canon products are availale for pre-order through B&H, Adorama, and Canon's Website

Cameras

The Canon PowerShot V1 is priced at $899 and will begin shipping on April 8, 2025.

The Canon EOS R50V is available in two options: the body-only version for $649, or as a kit with the RF-S 14-30mm F/4-6.3 IS STM PZ lens for $849. The R50V kits are expected to start shipping on April 28, 2025.

These new cameras and lenses are now available for pre-order through Canon’s official store and major retailers.

Lenses

The Canon RF 20mm f/1.4 L VCM lens is $1699

The Canon RF-S 14-30mm f/4-6.3 IS STM PZ is $329. There is an optional lens hood for $50.