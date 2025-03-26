New Sony VENICE Extension System Mini Shrinks Cinema Power for Action and VR Shoots

Sony has unveiled the VENICE Extension System Mini, a compact addition to its well-regarded Cinema Line designed to expand filmmakers' creative flexibility. Approximately the size of an average smartphone, this new system is about 70% smaller than the existing VENICE Extension System 2, making it ideal for handheld shots and capturing extreme action sequences, like Formula One races.

The VENICE Extension System Mini features the VENICE 2 8K sensor, ensuring uncompromised image quality despite its reduced size. Its ultra-compact and durable design allows for maneuverability, enabling cinematographers to capture shots in tight or unconventional spaces.

Director of Photography Claudio Miranda, ASC, expressed his enthusiasm for the system.

"I love the size of the VENICE Extension System Mini. You can put it anywhere, like a Formula One race car when you're racing. You have the full resolution of a real cinema camera. It's nice to have that flexibility without compromising image quality."

Similarly, Oscar-nominated Director of Photography Lawrence Sher, ASC, who utilized the system on a recent feature film, shared.

"When I started this new movie, I needed a tiny camera that gave me the flexibility to move it and put it on a stabilizer and run through the woods on tools that don't exist yet. Sony was gracious enough to give us the beta version of this new VENICE Extension System Mini, and we've used it every single day."

Building upon the success of its predecessor, the VENICE Extension System Mini introduces a custom drop-in ND cartridge system featuring nine glass Neutral Density (ND) filters, including a clear ND. This system was specifically developed to perfectly match the Sony VENICE 2 systems while maintaining a compact size. Additionally, the system offers design improvements for easy mounting and rigging, such as a thinner, flexible, and detachable connection cable, along with multiple mounting points for accessory attachment.

The system's versatility extends to specialized applications, including stereoscopic imaging. Multiple units can be used side by side with a 64mm inter-axial distance, matching the average human interpupillary distance, to recreate human vision. This feature is beneficial for creating virtual reality content and visual effects plates in arrays.

Sony's VENICE Extension System Mini represents a significant advancement in compact cinematography tools, offering filmmakers enhanced creative freedom without compromising image quality. It's reminiscent of the RXO but far more capable.