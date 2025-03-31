Is a New Hasselblad Camera on the Horizon?

Hasselblad may be preparing to launch a successor to the X2D, with recent reports hinting at the development of a new model. Enthusiasts are speculating that this could be the highly anticipated X3D, as a newly registered camera from the Swedish manufacturer has surfaced.

According to Photo Rumors, Hasselblad has filed an FCC registration in the United States for a camera identified as model number HB722. The listing confirms that the device will feature Bluetooth and WiFi 2.4GHz connectivity, which are standard for modern cameras.

Industry insiders suggest that rather than an entirely new model, this camera could be an upgraded version of the X2D 100C, potentially named the Hasselblad X2D II. The original X2D, which debuted in September 2022, received high praise from professionals in the medium format photography segment, setting a high bar for its successor.

With the X2D’s reputation for exceptional image quality and performance, expectations for the next Hasselblad release are soaring. Many anticipate that the upcoming model will refine the existing design while introducing meaningful enhancements.

Leaked: new Hasselblad X2D II medium format camera coming soonhttps://t.co/xxuW1Fb4b6 pic.twitter.com/eSzMoJ52iG — Photo Rumors (@photorumors) March 14, 2025

What to Expect from the Hasselblad X2D II

If Hasselblad follows its recent trajectory, the new model is likely to retain the 100-megapixel sensor that played a pivotal role in the X2D’s success. The medium format sensor delivers 16-bit color depth and 15 stops of dynamic range, producing highly detailed images with true-to-life colors. It is also expected that the upcoming camera will continue utilizing the Hasselblad Natural Colour Solution (HCNS) to maintain its renowned color accuracy.

One area where improvements are eagerly anticipated is the image processor. A faster processing unit could enhance overall responsiveness, minimize lag, and potentially introduce 4K video recording—a notable omission in the X2D that many users have been hoping for.

The autofocus system is another feature that could see significant refinement. An AI-driven autofocus mechanism might improve tracking speed and subject recognition while still leveraging the existing 294 autofocus zones. Enhanced autofocus could be a game-changer for those using Hasselblad cameras in dynamic shooting conditions.

Lastly, an expansion of the internal storage from 1TB to 2TB would be a welcome upgrade, offering photographers more space for large high-resolution files. If these improvements are implemented, the X2D II could attract both new users and existing Hasselblad enthusiasts looking for an upgrade.

Expected Release Timeline

Speculation suggests that the Hasselblad X2D II could be officially announced in April 2025, with shipments expected to begin in June 2025. While official details remain scarce, anticipation