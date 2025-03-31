Nikon Z5 II Specs Leak Online Ahead of Expected April 2 Announcement

Rumors about the Nikon Z5 II have been gaining traction in recent weeks, and now, fresh leaks suggest the camera is set to be announced on April 2. Speculation has intensified as details about the upcoming model's specifications begin to emerge online, hinting at an imminent release.

According to Nikon Rumors, the Nikon Z5 II will feature internal components borrowed from the retro-styled Zf while incorporating some of the latest advancements from the Z6 III. The rumor site has even dubbed the new model as a "mini Z6 III," mainly due to its design and build.

Nikon Z5II camera announcement on April 2nd:https://t.co/O8BoXhNwUT pic.twitter.com/FMKyr5Ff8m — Nikon Rumors (@nikonrumors) March 27, 2025

Leaked Specs of the Nikon Z5 II

Recent reports suggest the Nikon Z5 II will inherit many of the Zf’s core features, including a 24.5-megapixel full-frame BSI CMOS sensor and an articulating rear LCD. Here’s a rundown of the rumored specifications according to Nikon Rumors:

No top display for exposure settings

Nearly identical size and weight to the current Nikon Z5

14 fps RAW, 30 fps JPEG burst shooting

Dual SD card slots

Pixel shift

Selfie mode

Internal N-RAW 12-bit video: uncropped 4K at 30 fps, DX crop 4K at 60 fps in 10-bit

Upgraded autofocus system from the Nikon Z8, including bird subject detection

EVF and LCD sourced from the Nikon Zf

Essentially a Zf on the inside but built in a Z6 III-style body

Expected to retain most features of the Zf while introducing new capabilities

A dedicated Picture Control Button on the top plate

Rumors: the upcoming Nikon Z5II camera will have a dedicated Picture Control button on the top platehttps://t.co/nB3NWOH7vo pic.twitter.com/c5t4zQn90e — Nikon Rumors (@nikonrumors) March 31, 2025

An upgraded autofocus system is one of the most anticipated features, making the Z5 II a strong contender for both photography and videography. Additionally, Nikon appears to have improved its video recording capabilities, addressing some of the limitations of the original Z5.

One surprising design choice is the inclusion of dual SD card slots instead of the faster CFexpress B cards found in the Z6 III. This decision may be aimed at keeping the Z5 II more budget-friendly while ensuring wider memory card compatibility.

At this time, there is no official information regarding pricing or availability. However, with an expected announcement date of April 2, more details should be revealed soon.