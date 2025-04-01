TTArtisan Introduces the AF 75mm F/2 for L-Mount - Specs and Preorder

TTArtisan has officially launched its first autofocus lens for the L-Mount, the AF 75mm F/2. While the Chinese lens maker is not yet a member of the L-Mount Alliance, this release hints at a possible collaboration in the future.

The AF 75mm F/2 is a budget-friendly full-frame prime lens that was previously introduced for Sony E and Nikon Z mounts in September 2024. It has received positive feedback for both its image quality and solid construction, featuring a durable all-metal body and lens mount.

I got the opportunity to test out the Nikon Z version of this lens, and it impressed me with its accurate autofocus and sharp image rendering. For under $200, it’s a fantastic portrait lens that delivers excellent results at a budget-friendly price.

TTArtisan AF 75mm F/2 Specifications

The lens features an optical design with 10 elements arranged in 7 groups, including an ED (extra-low dispersion) element and four high-index glass elements. This combination effectively reduces chromatic aberrations and ensures sharp image quality. With a nine-bladed aperture, the AF 75mm F/2 produces smooth and natural-looking bokeh, making it an excellent choice for portraits and subject isolation.

It has a 32-degree angle of view, which, combined with its bright maximum aperture of F/2, makes it ideal for portraits, event photography, and shooting in low-light conditions. Autofocus is powered by a lead-screw stepping motor (STM), providing fast and quiet focusing performance. The lens also has a minimum focusing distance of 0.75m, offering enough flexibility for portrait work and close-up shots.

For controls, the AF 75mm F/2 includes a clicked aperture ring, though it lacks a de-click option, which might be a drawback for videographers. Additionally, there is no external AF/MF switch, meaning users must switch focus modes through the camera’s menu.

Despite its affordable price, the lens is built with an all-metal construction, giving it a premium feel. However, it does not feature weather sealing. The L-mount version remains compact and lightweight, weighing 329g and measuring 72mm in length. For future firmware updates, a USB-C port is located on the rear lens cap.

Where to Buy the TTArtisan AF 75mm F/2 Lens

The TTArtisan AF 75mm F/2 is priced at $178 and is currently available through major retaillers.

The TTArtisan AF 75mm F/2 is also available for Nikon, Sony, and other platforms.