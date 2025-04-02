Nextorage Unveils the World’s First VPG 800 CFexpress Type A Card

Nextorage has introduced the world’s first VPG 800-compliant NX-A2 Pro series CFexpress Type A memory cards. This groundbreaking development ensures that these cards can maintain exceptionally high transfer speeds even under heavy workloads, making them an ideal choice for professional photographers and videographers who demand reliable performance.

The NX-A2 Pro series comes in three storage capacities: 160GB, 320GB, and 640GB. As CFexpress 4.0 cards, they deliver top-tier performance, boasting a peak read speed of 1,950 MB/s and a maximum write speed of 1,900 MB/s. When paired with the NX-SA1 PRO CFexpress Type A card reader, which features a USB 40Gbps interface, users can transfer large volumes of data at lightning-fast speeds, significantly improving workflow efficiency.

VPG (Video Performance Guarantee) is a certification issued by the CompactFlash Association (CFA) to validate a memory card’s performance. The VPG 800 classification ensures that the card maintains a minimum sustained write speed of 800 MB/s, as outlined in the newly established VPG Profile 5.0. Additionally, the NX-A2 Pro series is backward compatible with VPG 400 under Video Performance Guarantee Profile 4.0, ensuring seamless use with current CFexpress Type A-compatible devices.

The VPG certification process is highly valuable as it is independently verified by the CFA rather than being solely based on manufacturer claims. Since the VPG 800 classification is still in its early stages, it is undergoing validation by CFA members. Nextorage states on its website: “As of February 2025, based on Nextorage’s research. Since the official VPG Profile 5.0 test script has not been released yet, the product has been confirmed to pass testing with the final release candidate version. The VPG Profile 5.0 certification is expected to be obtained using the official test script before the product launch.”

Designed for durability, the NX-A2 Pro cards can operate in extreme temperatures ranging from -12°C to 72°C. They are also resistant to shock, X-rays, electrostatic discharge, and UV exposure, ensuring reliability in demanding environments.

A high-speed memory card is essential for professionals, allowing for sustained high-speed shooting and efficient high-resolution, high-frame-rate video capture. For photographers using high-speed burst cameras like the Sony a9 III, a fast card minimizes camera buffer time, ensuring that every crucial moment is captured seamlessly.

Where to Buy the NX-A2 Pro Series CFexpress Type A Card

The NX-A2 Pro Series CFexpress Type A cards will be available from B&H at the following prices:

Affiliate links may earn Imaging Resource a commission on qualifying purchases