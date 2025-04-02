Viltrox Launches the Lightweight 50mm F/2 Air Lens

Viltrox has introduced a new addition to its popular Air Series with the AF 50mm F/2 Air lens. This lightweight and budget-friendly full-frame prime lens is designed for Sony E and Nikon Z mount mirrorless cameras, providing a versatile option for photographers looking for a compact and affordable 50mm lens.

The Viltrox Air Series is known for offering compact, lightweight, and budget-conscious lenses, and the new 50mm F/2 Air is no exception. It joins the existing AF 40mm F/2.5 and AF 20mm F/2.8 lenses, as well as several APS-C options, including the AF 25mm F/1.7, AF 35mm F/1.7, and 56mm F/1.7. The 50mm focal length, often referred to as the "nifty fifty," is revered for its versatility and natural perspective, making it a go-to choice for a wide range of photography styles.

Weighing just 205 grams (for the Sony E-mount) and 220 grams (for the Nikon Z-mount), the Viltrox AF 50mm F/2 Air is an impressively lightweight lens. With a length of only 65mm, it is extremely portable, making it an excellent companion for street, travel, and everyday photography. The lens features a durable plastic barrel, supported by a metal lens mount. However, Viltrox has kept costs down by including only a manual focus ring, and there is no AF/MF switch.

Autofocus is driven by a lead-screw type STM focus motor, which provides fast, smooth, and silent focusing. For videographers, the lens offers minimal focus breathing during focus shifts, which is an essential feature for smooth video transitions. The minimum focusing distance is 0.51 meters, which provides plenty of versatility for portraits, still life, and close-up shots.

#NewArrival Viltrox Air series adds a new member - AF 50mm F2.0 Air FE/Z. It boasts a compact and lightweight design that delivers exceptional image quality.



Available at https://t.co/XdGXLqOyRe pic.twitter.com/zwkoqNnZLx — VILTROX (@ViltroxOfficial) April 2, 2025

The optical design of the Viltrox AF 50mm F/2 Air consists of 13 elements arranged in 9 groups, including three ED (extra-low dispersion) elements, four High Refractive Index glass elements, and one aspherical element. This combination of elements is aimed at delivering excellent image quality, reducing chromatic aberrations, and ensuring sharpness from the center to the edges of the frame. The lens also features a waterproof front element with an anti-fouling coating to protect against dust, water, and fingerprints.

Early reviews highlight the lens' impressive sharpness and clarity, with minimal distortion and negligible vignetting. The bokeh produced by the lens is smooth and pleasing, making it ideal for creating beautiful subject isolation in portraits.

The Viltrox AF 50mm F/2 Air Lens uses 58mm filters and comes with a cylindrical lens hood. Additionally, a rear USB-C port is included for firmware updates, ensuring the lens can be kept up to date with future improvements.

Where to Buy the Viltrox AF 50mm F/2 Air Lens

The Viltrox AF 50mm F/2 Air Lens is available now for $199 through the Viltrox online store.