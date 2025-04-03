Adobe Premiere Pro Update Includes AI-Powered Features For Faster, More Intuitive Production

Yesterday, Adobe announced it updated its flagship video-editing software app, Premiere Pro, to 25.2, and will showcase the updated software app at this year’s National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) show, which runs from April 5-9. Several of Premiere Pro’s new features have been enhanced with Adobe Firefly, which is a relatively new suite of generative AI models and tools that allow the software app to run more quickly, smoothly, and intuitively.

What’s New In Adobe Premiere Pro 25.2

Premiere Pro’s new Generative Extend feature uses AI “to instantly generate and expand the length of video and audio clips.” So, if you have video clips that start too late or cut off too soon, and you need to extend that clip, Generative Extend will add extra 4K frames, allowing it to run longer to achieve clips that suit your editing needs. In other words, to get that perfectly timed edit, Adobe says you just need to “click and drag to add photorealistic video and audio extensions.” When using this feature, Adobe points out that clips are “marked with Content Credentials so viewers know where AI was used.” The company also said that when using the AI-empowered Generative Extend feature, video clips are “never used to train Adobe’s AI models.”

Another AI-powered feature Adobe included in this update is Media Intelligence. This feature helps speed up the search for the right clip, which can be very challenging when you have large projects with lots of footage. Adobe says you can “find the right shots in seconds by simply describing them in everyday language, instantly pulling up matching visuals or metadata from your clips.” Adobe says Media Intelligence can automatically recognize clip content, including objects, locations, camera angles, or metadata, like shoot date or camera type.

In this image of Adobe Premiere Pro’s timeline, you can see the user’s cursor (an orange bracket and arrow, and two white stars) is using the Generative Extend feature to make the video clip longer.

Premiere Pro Subscribers Also Get Two Other Useful New features:

The update comes with a new color management system, which provides higher fidelity and more consistent color. It’s also easier to use and automatically transforms log footage from nearly every camera into HDR and SDR.

Adobe has added a Caption Translation tool, also AI-powered, which allows users “to translate subtitles into 27 different languages in seconds.” It’s a feature that could dramatically improve workflows and help save money on production costs.

The new Premiere Pro update includes a new Caption Translation feature.

Media Intelligence is another new AI-powered feature in the new Premiere Pro update that lets you quickly find video clips by simply typing in descriptions or other information in the search bar at the top of the screen.

Adobe Premiere Pro (25.2 Update): Availability & Pricing

Premiere Pro’s 25.2 update should be “generally available.” Additionally, Adobe said Premiere Pro will offer “complimentary generations” with Generative Extend for a limited time.

As most photographers and content creators know, you need to subscribe to Adobe’s software apps, either individually or via its Creative Cloud suite. Here’s a quick overview of pricing options:

If you only want to subscribe to Premiere Pro individually, you can buy it:

for $34.49 a month (and cancel at any time with no fee),

for $22.99 a month (a fee will apply if you cancel after 14 days),

or for an annual, prepaid price of $263.88 (and no refund if you cancel after 14 days).

Or you can get access to Premiere Pro by subscribing to Adobe’s Creative Cloud (which comes with more than 20 other apps):

for $89.99 a month (and cancel at any time with no fee)

for $59.99 a month (a fee will apply if you cancel after 14 days),

or for an annual, prepaid price of $659.88 (and no refund if you cancel after 14 days).

However, you can find less expensive pricing plans for students and teachers. Plus, Adobe will discount app and suite subscriptions during specific shopping events, like Black Friday and Cyber Monday. You can find more on Adobe’s subscriptions on its website.