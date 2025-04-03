Nikon Z5II Brings Pro-Level Processing to Entry-Level Full-Frame Mirrorless



Nikon has unveiled the Z5 II, the second-generation full-frame mirrorless camera designed as an entry point into the FX-format Z system. The camera is powered by Nikon’s advanced EXPEED 7 image processor—the same one used in the Z8 and Z9—offering major improvements in autofocus performance and low-light capabilities. This update brings many professional-level features to Nikon’s most affordable full-frame model.

We previously tested the original Nikon Z5 and found it to be a great gateway into full-frame mirrorless photography. With the Z5 II, Nikon introduces higher-end technology into a more accessible package, redefining what users can expect in this category without outright replacing the Z5.

Nikon Z5 II - Our First Impression Hands On Preview

I had the opportunity to go hands-on with the Nikon Z5 II in Las Vegas. You can find my detailed first impressions in my article, along with a first-look hands-on video below.

Key Nikon Z5 II Updates: EXPEED 7 and Improved Autofocus

The standout feature of the Z5 II is its use of Nikon’s EXPEED 7 processor, which significantly enhances autofocus speed and accuracy. Subject detection and tracking are now up to three times faster than in the original Z5, thanks to deep-learning-based detection algorithms.

The autofocus system now recognizes up to nine subject types—including people, animals, vehicles, and aircraft—and introduces 3D Tracking AF, a feature borrowed from the Z8 and Z9. This marks the first time Nikon has included AF-A mode in a full-frame mirrorless camera, allowing the camera to switch seamlessly between single and continuous autofocus based on subject movement.

For action and wildlife photographers, the Z5 II supports burst shooting at 14 fps with the mechanical shutter and up to 30 fps using the electronic shutter. The camera also features Pre-Release Capture, which buffers images up to one second before the shutter is fully pressed, ensuring crucial moments aren’t missed.

Low Light Handling and Stabilization

With its back-illuminated CMOS sensor, the Z5 II improves texture detail and reduces noise in low-light environments. Nikon claims autofocus can function in lighting as low as -10 EV. The native ISO range extends from 100 to 64,000, expandable to ISO 204,800. For video, ISO maxes out at 51,200.

The camera’s in-body 5-axis stabilization is rated for up to 7.5 stops at the center of the frame. A new Focus-Point VR feature tailors stabilization to the active autofocus area, helping to maintain sharpness for off-center subjects.

Long-exposure photographers will benefit from extended shutter speeds up to 900 seconds (15 minutes), a dedicated Starlight View Mode for composing shots in dark environments, and a Warm Color Display Mode to preserve night vision.

Nikon Z5 II Build and Usability

Maintaining a compact form factor similar to its predecessor, the Z5 II features a magnesium alloy chassis for dust and weather resistance. The fully articulating 3.2-inch rear LCD offers flexible viewing angles, and the electronic viewfinder now reaches 3000 nits of brightness—six times brighter than comparable models, according to Nikon.

The grip design and body layout remain familiar, offering dual SD card slots and ports for both headphones and microphones.

Picture Controls and Color Customization

A new dedicated Picture Control button provides instant access to Nikon’s in-camera color settings, which include 31 built-in styles. Additional color profiles can be downloaded through Nikon’s Imaging Cloud platform, and users can create and apply custom color styles using NX Studio’s Flexible Color Picture Control tools.

Video Capabilities

While the Z5 II is primarily a stills camera, Nikon has improved its video features to appeal to content creators. The camera records 4K UHD at 30p with full sensor readout and 4K/60p with a 1.5x crop. Full HD video supports up to 120p for smooth slow-motion footage.

For the first time in a Nikon camera, N-RAW can be recorded directly to an SD card. The camera also supports 12-bit N-RAW, 10-bit H.265, and 8-bit H.264 recording, along with N-Log and compatibility with RED-developed LUTs.

A Hi-Res Zoom function is available in Full HD, providing up to 2x digital zoom without noticeable quality loss. Additionally, a new Product Review Mode automatically shifts focus between a user’s face and objects they hold up, a feature previously seen in the Nikon Z30.

The Z5 II can also function as a high-quality USB webcam via UVC/UAC and includes built-in microphone and headphone jacks for enhanced audio capture.

Other Nikon Z5 II Features

Dual UHS-II SD card slots

Pixel Shift shooting for up to 96MP composite images (via NX Studio)

Rich Tone Portrait and Skin Softening modes

Bird detection autofocus mode

Support for Adobe Lightroom + 1TB Creative Cloud storage with registration (limited-time promotion)

Nikon Z5 II Price and Availability

The Nikon Z5 II is set for release in April 2025. Pricing options are as follows:

We’ll be testing the Z5II in the coming weeks to see how Nikon’s newest entry-level full-frame mirrorless camera stacks up in real-world use.

Sample Images