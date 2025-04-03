SmallRig Introduces Mini Shock Absorber Arm for DJI Osmo Pocket 3

SmallRig has unveiled its latest action camera accessory, the Mini Shock Absorber Arm, designed to improve video stability when filming from moving vehicles. By reducing vertical vibrations and absorbing shocks, this device allows users to capture ultra-smooth action footage even on rough terrain.

Improved Stabilization with Dual Anti-Shake System

The Mini Shock Absorber Arm is equipped with a dual anti-shake system that combines spring and hydraulic damping to minimize unwanted movement along the Z-axis. This system effectively reduces jitters caused by road bumps, making it ideal for high-speed vehicle shots, motorbike rides, or any other dynamic filming scenarios.

A built-in adjustable dampening knob allows users to fine-tune the level of shock absorption based on the surface they are filming on. For bumpy roads, higher damping can be set to compensate for extreme vibrations, while lower damping provides optimal stabilization on smoother surfaces like pavement.

To ensure a firm grip, SmallRig uses a 4-inch vacuum suction cup with a strong suction force, making it reliable for mounting on cars, motorcycles, and other vehicles. A suction button and release latch allow for easy installation and removal, ensuring a quick and secure setup.

Wide Compatibility with Action Cameras

The Mini Shock Absorber Arm is compatible with a range of action cameras, including:

DJI Osmo Pocket 3

GoPro HERO series (HERO9, HERO10, HERO11, HERO13 Black)

DJI Osmo Action series (Osmo Action 3, Osmo Action 4, Osmo Action 5 Pro)

Insta360 cameras (Insta360 X3, Insta360 X4)

Ace Pro & Ace Pro 2



For cameras or smartphones that don’t have a direct mounting option, a cage with a 1/4"-20 threaded hole may be required.

Increased Range of Motion and Customization

SmallRig claims the Mini Shock Absorber Arm offers twice the range of motion compared to competing products, with a total movement capacity of 80 degrees. This increased flexibility ensures better stabilization even in challenging conditions. Additionally, the adjustable joints allow users to tweak the positioning for the best possible camera angle.

For lighter action cameras, the arm includes detachable counterweights to maintain balance. While SmallRig recommends a maximum payload of 160 grams for the best performance, the arm itself can support up to 600 grams, making it suitable for most compact cameras.

The Mini Shock Absorber Arm includes a suction dust cover to help maintain its longevity and prevent dirt buildup. A professional carry case is also included, making it convenient to transport and store the accessory safely.

Pricing and Availability

The SmallRig Mini Shock Absorber Arm is available for $129.99 and can be purchased from Amazon and Camera Retaillers and the SmallRig online store.