Blackmagic’s PYXIS 12K Brings Full-Frame 12K Video to a Compact Cinema Body - Specs, Price, and Pre-order

At the NAB 2025 livestream, Blackmagic Design officially introduced the PYXIS 12K, the latest addition to its professional cinema camera lineup. Building on the success of last year’s PYXIS 6K, the new model offers significantly higher resolution and expanded creative flexibility, positioning itself as a compelling option for filmmakers looking for full-frame performance on a tighter budget.

Major Upgrade from the PYXIS 6K

While the original PYXIS 6K was praised for its modular design, skin tone accuracy, and rich cinematic colors, the PYXIS 12K takes things a step further with a full-frame RGBW sensor capable of capturing footage at up to 12288 x 8040 resolution. This sensor is nearly three times the size of a Super 35 sensor, allowing filmmakers to work with a shallower depth of field and shoot uncropped anamorphic footage.

With 16 stops of dynamic range, the sensor delivers exceptional detail in both highlights and shadows, even in complex lighting scenarios. The camera can also record at 112 frames per second, and leverages Blackmagic’s color science for that signature cinematic aesthetic.

Flexible Shooting Formats and Frame Rates

The PYXIS 12K supports multiple resolutions and aspect ratios, allowing creators to tailor their output depending on project requirements. Options include:

12K Open Gate (3:2) at up to 40 fps

12K Ultrawide (2.4:1) at up to 60 fps

9.6K Anamorphic (6:5) recording

8K at up to 112 fps

4K and 8K modes using the full sensor



This flexibility makes the PYXIS 12K ideal for high-end productions, visual effects, and future-proof content creation.

Professional Features and Build

Blackmagic is offering the camera in three interchangeable lens mount options—ARRI PL, Leica L, and Canon EF—to support a wide range of professional cinema lenses. Key hardware features include:

Dual CFexpress Type B card slots

10G Ethernet for fast media offload and remote workflows

Blackmagic Cloud compatibility

12G SDI output for external monitors

Mini XLR input with 48V phantom power for high-quality audio recording

Introducing Blackmagic PYXIS 12K! A new digital film camera that features the same sensor as URSA Cine 12K LF in the compact and easy to rig PYXIS design. Includes a massive 16 stops of dynamic range and with dual CFexpress media recorders. Only US$4,995. Learn more at… pic.twitter.com/zMIZQbJnpf — Blackmagic Design (@Blackmagic_News) April 4, 2025

Pricing and Availability

The PYXIS 12K is now available for $4,995 via B&H Photo and the Blackmagic Design official store. Shipments are expected to begin in July 2025.

However, due to new tariffs in the U.S., pricing may increase by as much as $1,600 after launch. According to Red Shark News, this change would affect only U.S. customers, while pricing in other regions will remain the same.

“Most products in the USA have increased and please check our website for details. DaVinci Resolve and Blackmagic Cloud prices remain the same,” the company noted on Facebook.