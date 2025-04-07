DaVinci Resolve 20 Launches in Public Beta with Over 100 New Features

Blackmagic Design has just lifted the curtain on DaVinci Resolve 20, unveiling over a hundred new features during its NAB 2025 livestream. Now available in public beta, this latest version is packed with AI-powered tools that promise to revolutionize the editing experience for creators of all levels.

The most exciting changes center around the Edit and Cut pages, where artificial intelligence takes on much of the heavy lifting. From scripting to scene expansion, Resolve 20 is all about giving editors more time to focus on creativity.

AI Tools That Save Hours

One of the standout updates is IntelliScript, an intelligent tool that automatically assembles timelines from a script. It matches dialogue and scenes with video clips—even accommodating multiple takes—and builds a timeline in seconds, cutting what used to be hours of manual work.

Another clever feature, AI Music Editor, can automatically trim or extend a music track to fit your video. You’ll get up to four options to choose from—no more struggling to get a song to match your timeline.

For music-focused creators, AI Detect Music Beats places markers on key beats in an audio track, simplifying transitions that hit right on rhythm. Paired with AI Animated Subtitles, which highlight or animate spoken words, videos can be made far more dynamic with much less effort.

Resolve 20 even makes podcast and interview editing smoother with AI Multicam SmartSwitch, which automatically cuts between camera angles, keeping the focus on whoever’s speaking.

Voice, Visuals, and Virtual Scenes

On the audio side, AI Voice Convert can apply different voice models to a recording while preserving tone and emotion. You can even train it to replicate your own voice. For anyone dealing with noisy recordings or inconsistent narration, this is a game-changer.

Another standout is AI Set Extender, which uses text prompts to expand backgrounds or generate entirely new environments behind your subject—ideal for cinematic storytelling or last-minute scene enhancements.

Resolve 20 also adds Voice Over Recording directly to the Edit page, a redesigned keyframe editor, and smart tools like AI IntelliCut, which automatically removes silences or checkerboards dialogue in multi-speaker videos.

More Power Across Every Page

Beyond the AI features, there’s something for everyone in this update:

Fusion adds deep image compositing, 180° VR support, and a streamlined multi-layer workflow.

Color Page enhancements include improved Magic Mask and Depth Map tools, plus support for Samsung Log and ACES 2.0.

Fairlight gets smarter with tools like the AI Audio Assistant for automatic mixing and new EQ/gain plugins.

Media Management now supports synced proxy workflows and improved import/export options for formats like PSD, EXR, and ProRes on Windows/Linux.



Performance upgrades are also in place, including full support for the latest GPUs (including Nvidia Blackwell), and better HDR/SDR handling in formats like PNG and H.265.

System Requirements and Availability

DaVinci Resolve 20 runs on macOS, Windows (including ARM), and Linux. Minimum requirements range from 8 GB RAM (macOS) to 32 GB (Linux or Fusion-heavy projects), and most modern GPUs are supported. Full specs are listed on Blackmagic’s website.

The public beta is available now via the Blackmagic Design website. The standard version remains free, while DaVinci Resolve Studio 20, which includes all premium features and AI tools, is available for a one-time purchase of $295.

The Full List of Features and Improvements in DaVinci Resolve 20

Key New Features

• Improved keyframing with dedicated curve view and timeline drawer.

• Voice over tool with record and monitor options.

• Import Blackmagic Cloud Shared folders to the media pool.

• AI IntelliScript creates timelines with a user provided script.

• AI Magic Mask v2 with paint brush.

• AI Dialogue Matcher matches clip tone, level, and reverberance.

• AI Audio Assistant automatically creates a finished mix.

• AI IntelliCut removes silences and checkerboards speakers.

• Deep image compositing toolset.

Cut Page

• Voice over palette with cue, voice tools, and teleprompter.

• Ripple trimming of audio is now available on secondary tracks.

• Replay multi views now show previously used camera angles.

• Tapping the time buttons allows the camera buttons to preroll replays.

• Auto resync media bins now supports stills and sequences.

• Live overwrite now supports edit keys and search dial.

• Mouse drag to live overwrite multi source and sync bin.

• Trim with safe edit avoids overwriting adjacent clips.

• Media pool metadata palette allows quick review of selected clips.

• Ability to copy, paste, and remove attributes from timeline clips.

• Support for a dynamic trimming mode using JKL controls.

• Full-featured audio mixer.

• Mini timeline now includes a context menu.

Edit Page

• Voice over tool with record and monitor options.

• AI Multicam SmartSwitch for automatic angle switching.

• AI VoiceConvert with built-in and user-trainable models.

• Support for source tape.

• Ability to view and edit timelines in the source viewer.

• Multicam creation now supports a reference audio track.

• Opening compound clip from timeline matches playhead position.

• Access timeline settings from the timeline tab context menu.

• User preference to wrap around 24h timecode.

Cut and Edit Page

• Improved keyframing with dedicated curve view and timeline drawer.

• Import Blackmagic Cloud Shared folders to the media pool.

• AI IntelliScript creates timelines with a user-provided script.

• AI Dialogue Matcher matches clip tone, level and reverberance.

• AI Music Editor automatically edits music to desired length.

• AI animated subtitles highlight or animates spoken words.

• AI SuperScale now includes 3x and 4x enhanced upscaling.

• AI Detect Music Beats displays and allows beat snapping.

• New optimized UI layouts option for vertical videos.

• Custom grid for sorting and organizing of media pool thumbnails.

• Text+ paragraph, line wrapping and bounding tools.

• MultiText tool with layers and easy transform, clip and wrap controls.

• Subtitle tracks now support Fusion templates for styling.

• Selectively sync media originals with proxy only cloud sync.

• Imported PSDs can now be split into individual layers.

• Support for Alert Red viewer background mode.

• Transcription engine now offers extended language support.

• Smooth Cut now supports AI Speed Warp.

• Export audio transcriptions with speaker and timecode.

• Export transcriptions with improved phrase and sentence breaks.

Fusion Page

• Deep image compositing toolset.

• Multi layer pipelining for OpenEXR, PSD and stereoscopic 3D.

• Vector warping toolset for image patching and cleanup.

• Support for 180 VR.

• 3D Scene Dome Light.

• Support for native Cryptomatte workflows.

• View color page grade in media out node.

• Faster GPU based pano map and spherical stabilizer tools.

• Ability to search tool based on effects category.

• User selectable starting frames for compositions.

Color Page

• AI Magic Mask v2 with paint brush.

• AI Resolve FX Depth Map v2.

• Chroma Color Warper grading.

• Resolve FX Warper features new spline warp controls.

• Open Color IO supported as Resolve FX.

• New optimized UI layouts option for vertical video.

• Display viewer overlays for remote monitoring.

• Stream and monitor H.265 4:2:2 on supported hardware.

• Support for Samsung Log.

• Support for ACES 2.0.

• Ability to generate HDR light level PDF reports.

• LUTs and colorspaces can now be modified in multi-user projects.

• Node layer controls in the advanced panel.

• Lift, gamma, gain Micro Panel sensitivity improvements.

Fairlight Page

• AI Audio Assistant automatically creates a finished mix.

• AI IntelliCut to remove silences.

• AI IntelliCut to checkerboard dialogue by speaker.

• AI IntelliCut to generate ADR Cues using transcription speaker info.

• Clip EQ now features 6 bands.

• EQ and Level Matcher processes match tone and clip levels.

• EQ and Gain now also available as Fairlight FX plugins.

• Fairlight Chain FX to create and restore frequently chained plugins.

• Drag header color to move tracks and busses in the timeline.

• Automation now supports per channel mode switching.

• Trim automation now remains active through a mix pass.

• Improved view presets store multiple parameters.

Codecs

• Apple ProRes encode support on Windows and Linux.

• Encode MV-HEVC without spatial video metadata.

• MV-HEVC encode support on Nvidia systems.

• Support for side by side stereo 3D media decode.

• Side by side display mode for stereo 3D clips in source viewer.

• Editable spatial video metadata properties in inspector.

• GPU accelerated H.265 4:2:2 encodes on supported Nvidia systems.

• GPU accelerated H.265 4:2:2 decodes on supported Nvidia systems.

• Support for growing TS, MTS and M2TS files as media streams.

• Support interlaced rendering for frame based formats.

• HT JPEG 2000 decode support for EXR.

• Quick Export dialog with custom user preset listings and list view.

• Ability to assign custom icons to user presets in deliver page.

• Support for Sony Burano 2.0.

• Support for RED SDK 8.6.

• Support for audio normalization for Dropbox presets.

• Improved PNG support with HDR and SDR signaling.

General Application

• User definable location for media created in Resolve.

• Resolve FX AI Set Extender.*

• Extras Download Manager for AI models and more.

• Updated remote monitor client with bitrate display.

• Remote monitor now installs with DaVinci Resolve on macOS.

• User preference for automatic cache management.

• Ability to enable dual screen windows in ultrawide displays.

• Support for OCIO 2.4.2 with ACES 2.0 support.

• Preference to import all clips with multi mono audio configuration.

• Bluetooth connection status popup dialog.

• Ability to filter which fonts are visible in Text+.

• Data burn options for synced audio.

• Support for Nvidia Blackwell GPUs with CUDA 12.8.

• General performance and stability improvements.