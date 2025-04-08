Nikon Zf Receives Major Firmware 2.0 Update with Imaging Cloud Support and New Features

Nikon has rolled out Firmware 2.0 for its retro-inspired Zf full-frame mirrorless camera, bringing with it several powerful features borrowed from the Z6 III and flagship Z9. This update significantly enhances both functionality and creative flexibility.

One of the biggest additions is support for Nikon Imaging Cloud, enabling users to wirelessly upload images directly from the Zf to Nikon’s cloud service. Images can be stored for up to 30 days, with options to automatically transfer them to platforms like Google Drive, OneDrive or Dropbox. In addition to storage, users can access and download Imaging Recipes—custom picture profiles—from the cloud, or upload and save their own directly to the camera.

The cloud service also brings automatic firmware updates, as long as the camera is connected to Wi-Fi and registered on the Imaging Cloud platform.

Enhanced Zoom and Autofocus Features

Firmware 2.0 introduces Hi-Res Zoom, a video feature that allows users to digitally zoom in up to 2x when shooting in 1080p—without loss of image quality. Zoom speed can be customized via the menu, making it especially handy for hybrid shooters needing flexibility on the go.

Autofocus also gets a boost, with dedicated bird detection now added. Previously bundled with animal detection, this improvement allows for better subject tracking of birds, even in flight or against cluttered backgrounds.

Manual Focus Improvements and Lens Customization

For manual lens users, Nikon now includes a live view display zoom feature that magnifies the view up to 400%, aiding in precise focus. A half-press of the shutter cancels the zoom view instantly.

Users can also manually input any focal length and maximum aperture for non-CPU lenses and even label each lens profile for easy identification—ideal for vintage lens enthusiasts.

Additional Usability Enhancements

Exposure Delay Mode: Set a delay from 0.2 to 3 seconds after pressing the shutter, reducing vibration when shooting on a tripod with long exposures.

Custom Command Dials: Users can now assign ISO or exposure compensation to the front or rear command dials in Manual mode, allowing faster on-the-fly adjustments.

How to Download Nikon Zf Firmware 2.0

Firmware 2.0 is available now as a free download from the Nikon Download Center. Instructions for installing the update via memory card are provided on the site.