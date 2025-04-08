ProGrade Digital Debuts Two New High-Speed Compact SSDs

ProGrade Digital is stepping into the portable SSD game with the launch of two brand-new high-performance models aimed at professionals who need speed, reliability, and portability. These SSDs are designed to meet the demands of creatives, especially those working with large media files like high-resolution video.

PG10.5 Pro Mini SSD: Speed Meets Desktop Workflow

The first in the lineup is the PG10.5 Pro Mini SSD, which visually mirrors ProGrade’s popular card readers. It’s more than just sleek—it’s fast. This compact drive delivers blazing-fast read speeds of up to 4,000 MB/s and write speeds up to 3,500 MB/s, with a sustained transfer rate of 1,250 MB/s for heavy-duty files.

According to Wes Brewer, CEO and founder of ProGrade Digital, the PG10.5 is made to seamlessly fit into desktop setups, especially when paired with the PG20 Thunderbolt 4 four-port hub. It features a USB 4.0 interface, a magnetic base for mounting, and is designed for both studio use and on-the-go workflows.

Available in 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB capacities, the PG10.5’s form factor complements ProGrade’s ecosystem of tools, making it a perfect addition for professionals seeking streamlined storage solutions.

PG30 Ultra-Portable SSD: A Thumb Drive Reimagined

Next up is the PG30 Ultra-Portable SSD, built with the form factor of a thumb drive but engineered for far more demanding tasks. It’s designed not just for file transfers but for reliable daily-use storage.

The PG30 delivers up to 1,000 MB/s read/write speeds, with a sustained transfer rate of 300 MB/s, and connects via USB-A or USB-C, supporting USB 3.2 Gen 2. While not as fast as Thunderbolt 4, it's more than enough for most everyday tasks. With a durable die-cast aluminum body and an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance, this drive is built to travel.

Available in 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB, each PG30 SSD includes a three-year warranty, making it a solid investment for mobile creatives.

PGM12: Compact Card Reader for iPhone Power Users

ProGrade is also launching a CFexpress Type A card reader, the PGM12, tailored for mobile content creators—especially those using the iPhone 16 Pro series, which supports 4K 120fps ProRes recording.

With a flexible cable, USB 3.2 Gen 2 support, and transfer speeds of up to 1.25GB/s, the PGM12 mounts magnetically to the back of your iPhone without interfering with MagSafe charging. It’s a powerful tool for creators who need reliable storage expansion without compromise.

Pricing and Availability

PG10.5 Pro Mini SSD



PG30 Ultra-Portable SSD



PGM12 CFexpress Type A Reader