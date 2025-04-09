Fujifilm Unveils the Instax Mini 41 With Fresh Design and Improved Features

Fujifilm is expanding its beloved instant camera lineup with the debut of the Instax Mini 41, an updated successor to the popular Instax Mini 40, which originally launched in 2021. The new model brings refined aesthetics, enhanced functionality, and improved image quality—all while maintaining the retro charm that defines the Instax brand.

One of the standout upgrades in the Instax Mini 41 is the new close-up mode with parallax correction. This feature automatically adjusts the frame lines for more accurate composition when shooting up close—an improvement over the Mini 40’s basic selfie mode. Now, users can enjoy sharper and better-aligned instant prints, especially during close-range photography.

Fujifilm has modernized the Mini 41’s appearance with a diamond-textured body for improved grip and comfort. The camera features a metallic-style finish with subtle orange accents, giving it a more polished and stylish aesthetic. Despite the update, the camera retains its signature retro appeal, continuing the nostalgic design language that fans love.

Key Specs and Performance

Lens: 60mm f/12.7

Minimum Focus Distance: 0.30 meters

Shutter Speed: 1/2 to 1/250 seconds

Exposure: Automatic Exposure system for well-balanced shots

Flash: Built-in for low-light environments

The Mini 41 uses standard Instax Mini film, which is available in a variety of fun designs. Power comes from two AA batteries, keeping the camera compact and travel-friendly.

“The Mini 41 is made for image makers who care about both form and function,” said Shin Udono, Senior Vice President of Imaging Solutions at FUJIFILM Europe. “It builds on everything our users loved about the Mini 40 and enhances it with better performance and a sleek, modern look.”

Fujifilm is also offering an optional matching case, complete with a photo pocket on the back to store your prints on the go.

The Instax UP! app allows users to scan and store their Instax prints in high resolution. Photos can be organized into digital collections and shared on social media—blending the charm of analog photography with the convenience of modern digital tools.

Availability and Pricing

The Fujifilm Instax Mini 41 is set to launch in European markets on April 17, 2025, with a suggested retail price of £94.99 in the UK. A U.S. release is expected shortly after, although pricing may be affected by new import tariffs. Fujifilm has yet to announce a final retail price for North America.