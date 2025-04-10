AstrHori Unveils Budget-Friendly 6.5mm F/2 Circular Fisheye for APS-C Mirrorless Cameras

AstrHori has just released a new manual fisheye lens for APS-C mirrorless shooters who want to add ultra-wide creative flair to their kit. The 6.5mm f/2 Fisheye delivers a dramatic 192-degree field of view and is available in various mounts, including Sony E, Nikon Z, Fujifilm X, Canon RF, and Micro Four Thirds.

The lens offers a full-frame equivalent of roughly 10mm and features a true circular projection with the characteristic fisheye distortion. This makes it an appealing option for photographers interested in experimental compositions, dynamic landscapes, or immersive astrophotography.

Inside, the lens comprises six elements in five groups, including one extra-low dispersion (ED) element and one high refractive index element. The optical formula suppresses chromatic aberrations while maintaining sharpness across the frame. The fast f/2 aperture helps in low-light conditions, while the close 0.2m minimum focus distance allows for exaggerated wide-angle close-ups.

Just announced: AstrHori 6.5mm f/2 fisheye 192° super wide angle lens for Nikon Z-mount ($129)https://t.co/T2iGDQl4PH pic.twitter.com/ue251AERiw — Nikon Rumors (@nikonrumors) April 7, 2025

Physically, the 6.5mm f/2 is both compact and lightweight. It weighs just 268g (for the E-mount version) and measures 52mm long, though dimensions vary slightly depending on the mount. The metal body construction gives it a solid feel, though as a fully manual lens, there are no electronic contacts for EXIF data or focus assistance.

Like many fisheyes, the front element is bulbous, which means filter use is prohibited. The aperture ring is clicked, and both the aperture and focus rings are fully manual. A distance scale is etched on the barrel.

While not everyone needs a fisheye, AstrHori targets creatives and budget-conscious shooters who want to experiment without breaking the bank. At just $129, this 6.5mm f/2 is one of the more accessible circular fisheyes on the market today.

Where to Buy the AstrHori 6.5mm F/2 Fisheye Lens

If you are looking for a cheap yet sharp ultra-wide fisheye lens, the AstrHori 6.5mm F/2 is available from B&H Photo for $129.

