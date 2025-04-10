SmallRig Unveils SP-mini Spotlight Accessory for RCmini Mount Lights

SmallRig has introduced the SP-mini Spotlight, a compact and versatile lighting accessory designed to enhance its lineup of COB video lights. Engineered for filmmakers and photographers who want to add drama and creativity to their lighting setups, the SP-mini transforms ordinary scenes with dynamic light shaping and special effects.

Though it resembles a camera lens at first glance, the SP-mini Spotlight is specifically made to attach to SmallRig’s RCmini mount lights, including models like the RC 60B, 60C, 100B, and 100C. Once installed, the spotlight amplifies light intensity by over four times, allowing for vivid, precise lighting effects that mimic professional studio environments.

At the core of the SP-mini is a six-layer coated optical lens that provides exceptional light transmission and minimal distortion—less than 0.1%, to be exact. This design ensures that the light remains consistent and sharp, even when shaped or redirected.

To maximize creative flexibility, the spotlight includes 10 interchangeable Gobos that project various patterns—such as window blinds, a crescent moon, or stars. These Gobos can rotate up to 160 degrees for even more control over the final look.

Durability and functionality are also top priorities. The SP-mini is built from robust aluminum for longevity and efficient heat dissipation, while its silicon-coated lens barrel offers a comfortable grip during setup. The package comes complete with a padded lens bag and a dedicated Gobo case for organized storage.

The use of Gobos and modifiers has been a mainstay in studio lighting for decades, but the SP-mini simplifies the process with a refined, ready-to-use design. No more DIY fixes or makeshift attachments—with the SP-mini, creative lighting is just a twist away.

Where to Buy the SmallRig SP-mini Spotlight

If you are interested in owning this light modifier kit for your SmallRig COB lights, the SmallRig SP-mini Spotlight is now available for $149 through the SmallRig official store and B&H Photo.