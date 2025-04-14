7Artisans Unveils New 40mm f/2.5 and Expands 50mm f/1.8 to L-Mount - Info and Pricing

At this year’s NAB Show, 7Artisans quietly pulled the curtain back on two new full-frame autofocus prime lenses — one entirely new, and one making its debut on a new mount. The Chinese optics manufacturer showcased the compact AF 40mm f/2.5 and brought its popular AF 50mm f/1.8 to the L-Mount ecosystem.

A Sneak Peek at the 40mm f/2.5 Autofocus Prime

7Artisans introduced a brand-new 40mm f/2.5 prime, designed for full-frame mirrorless systems. While details remain sparse for now, what we do know is that this lens takes a minimalist, compact approach. According to the company, the lens measures just 62mm in length and 35mm in diameter — small enough to comfortably pocket and carry for everyday photography.

From what was displayed on the show floor, the lens appears to feature a built-in lens hood, a dedicated aperture ring, and an AF/MF switch. No word yet on official pricing, mount options, or release date, but a full announcement is likely on the horizon.

New 7Artisans AF 40mm f/2.5 FF lens makes its debut at the NAB show:https://t.co/x3RG3XE8wU pic.twitter.com/7iwFJBUlPq — Photo Rumors (@photorumors) April 8, 2025

AF 50mm f/1.8 Now Available for L-Mount

Also on display at NAB was the 7Artisans AF 50mm f/1.8, which made its original debut last year for Sony E and Nikon Z mounts. Now, L-Mount users — including those shooting with Leica, Panasonic, or Sigma bodies — can get in on what’s shaping up to be one of the most interesting budget “nifty fifty” options in recent memory.

The lens packs a punch with 11 elements in 9 groups, including two aspherical elements, two high-refractive index elements, and one ED (extra-low dispersion) element. This optical formula is engineered for strong contrast, high sharpness, and excellent control of chromatic aberrations. A multilayer coating helps suppress flare and ghosting in challenging lighting.

Autofocus is handled by a stepping motor (STM), which supports subject detection like eye and face tracking on compatible cameras — a feature that’s increasingly becoming essential for hybrid shooters. With a minimum focusing distance of 0.5 meters, the lens is well-suited for portraits and close-up work alike.

Just announced: 7Artisans AF 50mm f/1.8 FF lens for L-mounthttps://t.co/bAjY4BbALc — Photo Rumors (@photorumors) April 9, 2025

The f/1.8 aperture gives photographers plenty of control over depth of field and solid low-light performance, while the lens’s 50mm field of view makes it a natural fit for street, portrait, and everyday photography. On APS-C bodies, the lens provides a tighter, short-telephoto perspective that’s ideal for headshots.

Physically, the AF 50mm f/1.8 is no lightweight. At 421 grams and 72mm x 104mm, it’s built like a tank thanks to its all-metal barrel and mount. There’s a manual focus ring, an aperture ring, and a physical AF/MF switch. It also features a USB-C port for firmware updates — a welcome addition for a budget lens.

The 7Artisans AF 50mm f/1.8 for L-mount is available now for $228 through major retaillers and the distributor's website. As for the 40mm f/2.5, we’ll be keeping an eye out for more information as it becomes available.