Polaroid Introduces The Polaroid Flip Instant Camera

Yesterday, Polaroid introduced the Flip, its newest point-and-shoot instant camera, which the company says is packed with features that come from Polaroid’s “80-year photography legacy.”

The most conspicuous way the Flip harkens back to designs of earlier Polaroid cameras is that the flash flips up, in a similar manner that the Polaroid One Step cameras did years ago. (When the flash is in its down position, it serves as a cover for the lens.) But what’s also nice about this flash is that Polaroid says it adjusts power based on a subject’s distance, illuminating subjects as far as 14 or so feet away.

But Polaroid also brought back another technology from its past: According to the press release, “Sonar autofocus ensures your subject is always in focus." Sonar waves actually determine the subject distance and select the right lens, for maximum focal clarity, delivering crisp focus – even in the dark. In other words, it uses sound waves (when the shutter button is pushed halfway in) to not only determine focus but to also select the correct lens from its “hyperfocal 4-lens system.” What’s more, each lens element covers a specific range or zone to ensure that the subject is in focus:

Zone 1: 0.4m - 0.77m (Best Focus at 0.65m)

Zone 2: 0.77m - 1.03m

Zone 3: 1.03m - 1.68m

Zone 4: 1.68m - infinity

The camera will also alert users when the photo might be overexposed or underexposed. Plus, it has an on-camera display for accessing various modes.

The Polaroid Flip instant camera (front view, black version).

The Polaroid Flip instant camera (back view, black version).

Polaroid Flip: Features and Technical Specs

LED Display: For modes, film count, and battery level

For modes, film count, and battery level Viewfinder: Includes scene analysis and LED warning

Includes scene analysis and LED warning Lens Structure: Two-lens structure with 4 zones

Two-lens structure with 4 zones Tripod Mount: Yes

Yes Built-in Lens Filter Snap / Click Mount: Yes

Yes Field Of View: 39.4 Degrees (Horizontal), 40.8 Degrees (Vertical)

39.4 Degrees (Horizontal), 40.8 Degrees (Vertical) Flash System: Vacuum Discharge Tube Strobe Range (4.5m @ f/8 or 14.76 feet @ f/8)

Vacuum Discharge Tube Strobe Range (4.5m @ f/8 or 14.76 feet @ f/8) Battery: Lithium-ion polymer soft-pack battery

Lithium-ion polymer soft-pack battery Rechargeable battery: Yes

Yes Paper Compatibility: Polaroid i-Type film and Polaroid 600 film

Polaroid i-Type film and Polaroid 600 film Connectivity: Bluetooth connection

Bluetooth connection Mobile Connectivity : The camera can also be controlled remotely via Polaroid mobile app (iOS and Android).

: The camera can also be controlled remotely via Polaroid mobile app (iOS and Android). Dimensions (Lid closed): 6.44 x 4.61 x 3.53 inches

6.44 x 4.61 x 3.53 inches Dimensions (Lid open): 6.44 x 4.61 x 4.79 inches

6.44 x 4.61 x 4.79 inches Weight: 22.9 oz.

The Polaroid Flip instant camera (right-side view, black version).

The Polaroid Flip instant camera (left-side view, black version).

Pricing & Availability

The Polaroid Flip will be available later this month for $199.99 on polaroid.com on April 29 and at various retail websites and outlets on May 13.

Color i-Type Polaroid film.

Color 600 Polaroid film.