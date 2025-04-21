Adobe Invests In Synthesia, A Startup Focused On AI Video Clone Technology

While Adobe has been infusing artificial intelligence, or AI, into its consumer-targeted apps, like Photoshop, for the past couple of years, the company may be planning to produce something larger with AI for its enterprise offerings by partnering with companies working on the cutting-edge of the new tech: According to CNBC, Synthesia said that “Adobe’s venture capital arm injected an undisclosed amount of funds into the firm in a ‘strategic’ partnership.” However, neither company commented on any details of the partnership.

Synthesia, which CNBC says is valued at $2.1 billion (although it still reports losses and isn’t focused on making profits anytime soon), is a company that produces “videos with lifelike avatars generated by AI,” which in the business world, appears to be very enticing. If you visit Synthesia’s website, it says its technology can “turn text to video, in minutes. Create studio-quality videos with AI avatars and voiceovers in 140+ languages. It’s as easy as making a slide deck.”

A Shared Vision

According to Synthesia, the company’s technology serves more than 70 percent of the Fortune 100 companies. But Synthesia CEO Victor Riparbelli believes the real reason for this partnership with Adobe has to do with a shared vision of “democratizing high-quality content creation and making enterprise communication faster and more effective.” Many in the tech, video, and media industries believe such technology could dramatically change how video production is done.

CNBC also pointed out Adobe’s enterprise arm has been very busy, as of late. For instance, it recently tried to buy Figma for 20 billion. And although that deal fell through, Adobe has invested in two other startups, Captions and VidMob.