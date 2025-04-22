Big Sony Savings: $200 Off the A7C II and More Camera Gear Deals

Sony USA has rolled out major discounts across a wide range of camera gear, including the first-ever price cut on the Sony A7C II. This compact, rangefinder-style full-frame mirrorless camera now comes with a $200 discount, bringing the price down to $1,998.

Over at B&H, the base bundle for the A7C II is packed with extras—a camera bag, a 128GB Lexar 1800x SDXC memory card, and a battery charger. You’ll also find discounted bundles with both prime and zoom lenses, all taking an additional $200 off the final price.

If you’ve been eyeing a lightweight full-frame setup, the A7C II is a strong contender. It sports a 33MP Exmor R BSI sensor and BIONZ XR processor, delivering stunning image quality and impressive dynamic range. It’s also a powerful video tool, shooting 4K at 60fps, 4:2:2 10-bit in S-log3—ideal for creators and hybrid shooters.

Other key features include 5-axis in-body stabilization, perfect for handheld shooting, and an AI-powered subject recognition system that can detect humans, animals, birds, insects, vehicles, and more. The real-time tracking performance is fast, sticky, and highly reliable even in cluttered scenes.

Looking for a great travel combo? We recommend pairing the A7C II with the Sony FE 40mm F/2.5 G for a lightweight, high-performance street and everyday photography setup.

More Sony Camera Deals:

$400 off – Sony A7R V at B&H, Amazon, and Adorama.

$500 off – Sony A7 IV at B&H, Amazon, and Adorama.

$300 off – Sony A7S III at B&H, Amazon, and Adorama.

$300 off – Sony A7 III at B&H, Amazon, and Adorama.

$300 off – Sony ZV-E1 at B&H, Amazon, and Adorama.

$200 off – Sony A7C II at B&H, Amazon, and Adorama.

$200 off – Sony A6600 at B&H, Amazon, and Adorama.

$150 off – Sony A6400 at B&H, Amazon, and Adorama.

Sony Lens Discounts:

$200 off – 24-70mm GM at B&H, Amazon, and Adorama.

$200 off – 24-105mm G at B&H, Amazon, and Adorama.

$100 off - 100-400mm GM at B&H, Amazon, and Adorama.

$100 off - 50mm F/1.2 GM at B&H, Amazon, and Adorama.

$100 off - 70-200mm GM at B&H, Amazon, and Adorama.

$100 off - 200-600mm G at B&H, Amazon, and Adorama.

$100 off - 35mm F/1.4 GM at B&H, Amazon, and Adorama.

$100 off - 24mm F/1.4 GM at B&H, Amazon, and Adorama.

$100 off - 50mm F/1.4 GM at B&H, Amazon, and Adorama.

$100 off - 16-55mm F/2.8 G at B&H, Amazon, and Adorama.

$100 off - 16-35mm F/4 PZ at B&H, Amazon, and Adorama.

$100 off - 90mm Macro G OSS at B&H, Amazon, and Adorama.

$100 off - 20-70mm F/4 G at B&H, Amazon, and Adorama.

$100 off - 24-240mm at B&H, Amazon, and Adorama.

$100 off - 20mm F/1.8 G at B&H, Amazon, and Adorama.

$100 off - 15mm F/1.4 G at B&H, Amazon, and Adorama.

Whether you're upgrading your camera body or expanding your lens lineup, now’s the time to grab these deals before they’re gone.

Disclosure: Some of the links in this article are affiliate links. If you purchase through them, we may earn a small commission at no additional cost to you.