Insta360 X5 Brings 8K Video and AI Smarts to the 360-Degree Action Cam Game

Insta360 has unveiled the X5, its new flagship 360-degree action camera—and it might just be the company’s most powerful and versatile shooter yet. The company may have read our wishlist for the X5, as most of the features we hoped for are in the new action camera.

Launched ahead of summer adventures, the X5 refines the formula that made its predecessor, the X4, a favorite among content creators. With a new dual 1/1.28-inch sensor system, AI-powered imaging, 8K recording, and a rugged body, the X5 seems built to handle everything from cinematic vlogs to high-octane action footage.

“X5 redefines 360° cameras by solving creators' real challenges,” said Insta360 Founder JK Liu. “From replaceable lenses to AI-powered low-light shooting, we've built our dream camera—rugged enough for adventure, capable enough to produce high-quality footage, and intelligent enough to capture epic moments effortlessly.”

A Big Step Up in Image Quality

The dual 1/1.28-inch sensors are 144% larger than the previous model, significantly improving low-light performance and dynamic range. The new Triple AI Chip system is backing this hardware—one 5nm AI processor and two Pro Imaging Chips—that help reduce noise and boost clarity across photos and videos.

The X5 records 360° video at up to 8K/30p, supersampling footage from 11K to maintain detail and sharpness. It can shoot at 5.7K/60p for higher frame rates, and single-lens video modes offer 4K/60p or 1080p/120p for slow-motion.

The new PureVideo mode kicks in in low light, using advanced AI noise reduction and dynamic range optimization to produce clearer, more usable footage in difficult lighting conditions.

On the photography side, the X5 can capture 72MP 360° stills and 18MP single-lens shots. Burst, Interval, and Starlapse modes add flexibility for still shooters.

A brand-new InstaFrame mode simultaneously records two videos—a flat, ready-to-share clip and a 360° master file. This makes social sharing instant while maintaining editing flexibility.

The Toughest 360° Ever

The camera is also tougher than ever. It uses high-strength, scratch-resistant glass over the lenses; if they get damaged, Insta360 now offers a Replacement Lens Kit. With an IP68 waterproof rating, the X5 can handle dives up to 15 meters (49 feet) without a case. We do recommend getting the dive case for additional protection when diving.

The updated 2400mAh battery promises up to 185 minutes of continuous 5.7K video in endurance mode. Fast charging takes the battery from 0 to 80% in about 20 minutes—just enough time for a gear check or a wetsuit change.

There are numerous control options: users can start recording via Voice Control 2.0, Gesture Control, a wireless remote, or even the new Twist to Shoot feature, which lets them trigger a shot by simply twisting the selfie stick.

A New Editing Experience

With the launch of the X5, the companion Insta360 app also received a significant overhaul. The app now includes a one-tap Dewarp tool to correct fisheye distortion, Quick Edit and AI Edit modes for streamlined post-production, and an upgraded Shot Lab with more than 40 AI templates for automated creativity.

Whether you're shooting a travel vlog, a downhill MTB run, or just capturing family moments, the X5’s intelligent tools aim to take the complexity out of editing and help users get polished results faster.

Where to Buy the Insta360 X5

The Insta360 X5 is available for USD 549.99 via Amazon, the Insta360 Official Store, and select retailers. Insta360 also offers an Essentials Bundle for $659.99, including an Extra Battery, a Utility Fast Charge Case, a 114cm Invisible Selfie Stick, Standard Lens Guards, a Lens Cap, and a Carry Case.