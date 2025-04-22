Sony Unveils Groundbreaking FE 50-150mm F/2 G Master Telephoto Zoom Lens

Sony has officially lifted the curtain on the FE 50-150mm F/2 G Master, the first full-frame telephoto zoom lens in its class to offer a constant F/2 aperture throughout the zoom range — including at the 150mm end. The new lens is designed for hybrid creators and professionals who demand uncompromising image quality, fast autofocus, and versatility across a variety of shooting scenarios.

This latest addition to the G Master lineup is aimed squarely at wedding photographers, portrait artists, and event shooters, while also delivering the kind of speed and control videographers require.

World’s First: Constant F/2 50-150mm

What sets this lens apart is its ability to maintain a fast F/2 aperture across the entire 50–150mm focal length range, a feat that provides both shallow depth of field and impressive low-light performance. Sony says the lens delivers "prime-like" resolution and dimensional, creamy bokeh — a hallmark of the G Master series — thanks to an advanced optical formula consisting of 19 elements in 17 groups. These include two XA (extreme aspherical), two aspherical, three ED (Extra-low Dispersion), and two Super ED elements, combined with Sony’s Nano AR Coating II to combat chromatic aberrations, flare, and ghosting in challenging lighting conditions.

Our Real-World Review

Our own editor, David Schloss, had early hands-on time with the lens and praised it for its exceptional image quality when shooting wide open. In his in-depth review, he highlights the lens’s ability to deliver stunning results even in harsh lighting environments and notes how the intuitive control layout and internal focusing design make it a standout choice for wedding and portrait photographers.

“If you saw the name of this lens and were excited by its potential, this lens is for you. The lens executes on its promises with exceptional image quality, focus, build quality, and use,” David writes.

Autofocus Built for Action and Precision

Autofocus performance is powered by four XD Linear Motors, enabling lightning-fast, near-silent focusing and high-speed subject tracking. Sony says the lens is capable of supporting 120 fps continuous shooting with real-time subject tracking on compatible cameras, making it well-suited for fast-paced sports or dynamic event photography.

Internal focusing ensures a stable center of gravity—ideal when the lens is mounted on a gimbal or rigged for video work.

Videographers will also appreciate a range of cinema-friendly features including minimal focus breathing, smooth manual focus response, and an iris ring with a lock switch for secure aperture control. Sony also incorporated full-time DMF (Direct Manual Focus), giving users tactile control by simply rotating the focus ring, even when in AF mode.

The lens has a minimum focusing distance of 0.4m (at 50mm) and 0.74m (at 150mm), offering a 0.2x maximum magnification — useful for tighter portraits and detail shots.

Sony 50-150mm f/2 G Master Build: Weather-Sealed and Travel-Ready

True to its G Master pedigree, the FE 50-150mm F/2 is built to withstand professional use. The body features full weather sealing, including gaskets around all switches and buttons, and a rubber-sealed lens mount. A fluorine coating on the front element repels dust, water, and oil, and makes cleaning easier on the go.

A customizable Focus Hold Button adds flexibility, and the included Aperture Ring offers the option to declick for smooth exposure transitions during video.

Pricing and Availability

The Sony FE 50-150mm F/2 G Master is set to become available for pre-order starting April 22, 2025 from B&H Photo. Pricing is $3,899 USD / $5,499 CAD, with shipping scheduled to begin in late May.

SAN DIEGO, April 22, 2025 - Sony Electronics Inc. introduces the FE 50-150mm F2 GM (SEL50150GM), the world's firsti telephoto zoom lens with a maximum focal length of 150 mm and F2 aperture.

"The FE 50-150MM F2 GM G Master marks a pivotal milestone in Sony's commitment to pushing creative possibilities," said Yang Cheng, Vice President of Imaging Solutions, Sony Electronics Inc. "By delivering a constant F2 aperture across its zoom range, this lens offers Sony Alpha users with an all-in-one solution that is comparable to multiple prime lenses, like a 50mm, 85mm, and 135mm. This innovation expands the versatility professionals need to capture remarkable imagery in both photography and video."

In addition, Sony's proprietary "Nano AR Coating II," applied uniformly across the entire lens surface, significantly reduces ghosting and flare even in backlit conditions, delivering clear and crisp imagery.

