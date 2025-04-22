Tamron Is Developing Its 18-300mm APS-C All-In-One Zoom For Both Nikon Z And Canon RF Mounts

Tamron has announced it is developing an existing lens, the 18-300mm f/3.5-6.3 all-in-one zoom lens, for two new mounts: The Nikon Z mirrorless camera mount and Canon’s RF mirrorless camera mount for APS-C mirrorless cameras. The company also said the release date and pricing will be announced later. The lens maker said that this lens, designed for APC-S cameras, was “the world's first lens to achieve a zoom ratio of 16.6x when it was released in 2021 for Sony E mount and Fujifilm X mount.”

Because this all-in-one zoom is designed for APS-C mirrorless cameras, the 18-300mm F/3.5-6.3 Di III-A VC VXD (Model B061) has the full-frame equivalent range of a 27mm to 450mm lens, or 16.6X zoom, which can be a handy lens for travel photographers, as well as shooting sports and nature.

Other Technical Specifications

The new lens will have a minimum object distance of 5.9 inches at the wide-angle end of the zoom range and a maximum magnification ratio of 1:2. Tamron said it will also include its high-speed, high-precision linear motor focus mechanism, VXD (Voice-coil Extreme-Torque Drive), and Vibration Compensation image stabilization mechanism. Plus, there will be an AF/MF switch and a VC on/off switch for the Canon RF mount version.