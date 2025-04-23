Epson Introduces Two New Wide-Format Inkjet Printers: SureColor P7370 & SureColor P9370

Earlier today, Epson announced two new wide-format inkjet printers: The SureColor P7370, which can produce inkjet prints up to 24 inches wide, and the SureColor P9370, which can produce inkjet prints up to 44 inches wide. Epson says both are designed for professional photographers, fine artists, and graphic designers who want to produce “exhibition-quality prints at speeds over two times faster than the previous generation” of printers. The company also said the two new printers have identical feature sets. The only difference is the maximum print width.

Epson SureColor P7370 & SureColor P9370: Features

Epson also said the new printers were easier to use. For instance, its inkjet printers no longer need users to switch between photo and matte black ink channels, improving efficiency and minimizing ink waste.

The new SureColor models will also have an expanded color gamut to accurately reproduce details at faster speeds and better usability when compared to previous models. Other new features include:

A 10-channel 2.6-inch PrecisionCore printhead, which uses Epson’s heat-free technology and comes with dedicated Photo Black and Matte Black channels.

Epson UltraChrome PRO10 ink set (10 channels), with Violet, for an extended color gamut and a wide range of blue hues, ensuring accurate color reproduction and industry-leading print permanence.

Reliable printer design, with a redesigned industrial-level print engine, for lasting durability, and an interior LED light for convenient operation.

A large 4.3-inch color touchscreen LCD, for easy setup, control, and maintenance.

Epson SureColor P7370 & SureColor P9370: Software Solutions

The SureColor P7370 and the P9370 also come with new software apps:

Epson’s Media Installer, a software application designed to help control parameters for successful printing with a variety of media, including thick fine-art papers and posterboard.

Epson Cloud Solution Port, which is a cloud-based printer management service for remotely monitoring Epson printers.

Epson Print Layout software, which is a simple print production app for users who need to print images with custom layouts or color management.

Epson SureColor P7370 & SureColor P9370: Pricing & Availability

The two new wide-format printers would be available later this year (sometime during the summer) at the following price points: The 24-inch SureColor P7370 will cost $3,495, and the 44-inch SureColor P9370 will cost $5,295.