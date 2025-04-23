Thypoch Unveils Simera 28mm & 35mm F/1.4 Type II Lenses with New Focus Tab

Thypoch has introduced updated versions of its popular Simera 28mm and 35mm F/1.4 lenses, now rebranded as the Type II series. The headline feature of the new versions is a crescent-shaped manual focus tab, designed to enhance the tactile experience and offer more precise control when focusing.

Originally released in 2023, the Simera primes were praised for their optical performance and innovative design, including an infinity lock mechanism that prevents accidental rotation when mounting. The new focus tab version adds a more intuitive handling experience—especially welcomed by rangefinder and manual focus enthusiasts.

The ergonomic upgrade brings the lens feel closer to that of Leica’s iconic Summilux 28mm and 35mm lenses. Thypoch has also preserved the subtle 0.7m resistance point in the focus throw, which helps photographers smoothly transition between optical and electronic viewfinder focusing.

The Simera 28mm F/1.4 Type II also receives a minor design tweak: a slimmer rear barrel that gives it a more refined, streamlined profile. Both lenses still feature Thypoch’s distinctive “Sun” and “Moon” markings on the aperture ring, allowing quick toggling between click and declick modes for stills and video shooting.

Optically, the lenses maintain their high-performance formula, including a floating element system that compensates for aberrations across various focusing distances. Each lens includes one aspherical and three high-refractive elements to control chromatic aberration and deliver sharp, high-contrast images. With a wide F/1.4 maximum aperture and a 14-blade diaphragm, photographers can expect smooth, circular bokeh and strong low-light capabilities. The minimum focus distance remains at a practical 0.45m.

Thypoch advises against converting the original infinity-lock version to the Type II model. The modification process requires disassembly and recalibration of several internal parts, which can risk degrading image quality and mechanical reliability. For that reason, the company does not offer or support conversions.

Pricing & Availability

The Simera 28mm F/1.4 Type II is priced at $769, while the Simera 35mm F/1.4 Type II retails for $749. Both lenses are available in Leica M, Nikon Z, Fujifilm X, and Canon RF mounts, and will begin shipping on April 24, 2025. Customers can purchase directly from Thypoch’s official store or B&H Photo.