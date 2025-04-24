Leica Celebrates 100 Years of the Leica I with Exclusive Leitz Auction Pop-Up Gallery in New York

To mark the 100th anniversary of the iconic Leica I, Leica is bringing a rare experience to New York with an exclusive pop-up gallery as part of the Leitz Photographica Auction Roadshow. This special event will run from May 2 to 3 at 405 West 13th Street—right across from the Leica Store New York—and will showcase the brand’s rich legacy in camera design and innovation.

At the heart of the exhibition is a rare and historically significant camera: the Leica 0-Series No. 112. This prototype, which dates back to 1923, predates the production Leica I and is one of only a few surviving models. Accepted personally by Oskar Barnack—the inventor of the Leica small-format camera—the No. 112 is a milestone in photographic history. This vintage gem is expected to steal the spotlight at auction, with bids starting at €800,000 (approximately $872,500) and estimated to reach between $1.6 and $2.2 million.

Alexander Sedlak, Managing Director of Leitz Photographica Auction, emphasized the importance of this event in the collector's world. “The vintage camera auction hosted by Leica is the largest in the world and has been attracting collectors and investors for years,” he said. “Their desirability has come to serve as a reference point for the market value of historical cameras, and Leica is at the forefront of such highly coveted and rare models within the brand portfolio.”

Other treasures will also be on display. Among them is a Leica I Mod. A Anastigmat, bearing serial number 225. Delivered to the British advertising agency Ogilvy in 1925, it is believed to be the first Leica camera to reach the UK.

Another standout is the Leica M3 with serial number 700,000—an extraordinary piece that was gifted to legendary Austrian skiing pioneer and sports photographer Stefan Kruckenhauser. Known for his high-contrast, dynamic images of alpine life and credited with inventing the "Wedeln" skiing technique, Kruckenhauser’s influence remains deeply rooted in modern ski photography. This particular M3, featured in several publications and bearing the first serial number of all M-series cameras, will go to auction with a starting bid of $22,000.

Not Just an Auction

Beyond the hardware, Leica’s celebration also extends into the art of photography itself. The pop-up gallery will feature 100 historical images curated by Karin Rehn-Kaufmann, Art Director and Chief Representative of Leica Galleries International. Just across the street, the Leica Store and Gallery New York will present an exhibition featuring acclaimed photographers Bruce Davidson and Sara Messinger. This special showcase, part of Leica’s “100 Years of Leica” celebration, highlights both legendary figures and promising new voices in photography.

From rare cameras to timeless imagery, the event is a fitting tribute to a century of Leica’s pioneering contributions to the world of photography.