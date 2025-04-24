Schneider Kreuznach × LK Samyang AF 14-24mm f/2.8 FE for Sony E-Mount Officially Unveiled

South Korean lens maker LK Samyang has officially launched its latest creation in collaboration with renowned German optics manufacturer Schneider-Kreuznach. First seen at the CP+ show earlier this year, the new AF 14-24mm f/2.8 FE ultra-wide-angle zoom lens is designed for Sony E-mount cameras and blends precision German optical engineering with cutting-edge South Korean manufacturing technology.

Founded in 1913, Schneider-Kreuznach has a storied legacy, having developed lenses for Kodak, Rolleiflex, Hasselblad, and Phase One. The company also produces the highly respected B+W line of filters and earned an Academy Award for its cinema lenses. This collaboration brings together decades of optical excellence to deliver a lens tailored for photographers and filmmakers who need both performance and portability.

The AF 14-24mm f/2.8 offers a sweeping field of view, ranging from 114.2 to 84.1 degrees, making it an excellent option for landscape, cityscape, architecture, astrophotography, and night photography. Thanks to its fast and constant f/2.8 aperture, the lens performs well even in low-light environments, while also providing a shallow depth of field when needed.

Optically, the lens is constructed with 15 elements in 11 groups, including aspherical, high-refractive, and extra-low dispersion elements. These are treated with Samyang’s Ultra Multi-Coating (UMC) to minimize flare and ghosting, delivering sharp and vibrant results across the frame. On supported Sony cameras, in-camera lens compensation can correct for distortion and vignetting, further enhancing image quality.

Autofocus is driven by Samyang’s linear stepping motor, ensuring fast, precise, and quiet focusing for both stills and video. The lens can also focus as close as 0.18 meters, with a maximum magnification of 0.26x, allowing for striking wide-angle close-ups and foreground emphasis.

Despite its performance capabilities, the lens remains lightweight and compact. It weighs just 445 grams and measures 88.8mm in length, making it easy to carry during long shoots. One standout feature—especially for landscape photographers—is its ability to use standard 77mm front filters, a rare trait among ultra-wide-angle lenses.

Designed for real-world use, the lens includes weather-sealing against dust, light rain, and snow. The construction also features a smooth zoom and focus ring, an AF/MF switch, and a customizable focus hold button. A USB-C port allows for firmware updates to keep the lens up to date with future camera technologies.

Where to Buy the Schneider Kreuznach × LK Samyang AF 14-24mm f/2.8 FE

Pricing and availability for the Schneider Kreuznach × LK Samyang AF 14-24mm f/2.8 FE have not yet been announced. We’ll update this article as soon as more details are released.

Sample Images