Fujifilm Teases Upcoming Half-Frame Camera with “Half the Size, Twice the Story” Slogan

Fujifilm has officially teased its long-anticipated half-frame camera, releasing a short video that confirms the new model is indeed on the way. Tagged with the phrase “half the size, twice the story,” the teaser has sparked fresh excitement among fans of compact, travel-friendly gear.

The teaser video is intentionally vague, showing only a silhouette of the camera with light grazing the top plate. While Fujifilm remains tight-lipped about specs and features, leaked images and rumors have helped fill in some of the blanks.

Visually, the new camera bears a strong resemblance to the beloved X100 series, particularly the X100VI. The positioning of the strap lugs and the size of the body suggest that this model will be significantly smaller—even more compact than the X-M5, one of Fujifilm’s tiniest offerings to date.

A top command dial is briefly visible in the video, and leaks suggest it functions as an exposure compensation dial. Interestingly, the shutter button appears to be placed in the center of this dial, which is an unusual design choice. There’s also an On/Off switch located at the front edge of the dial, as shown in leaks.

The teaser reveals a rangefinder-style hybrid viewfinder located on the left side of the top plate, mirroring the layout of Fujifilm’s X100 line and evoking classic Leica M-series styling. Additionally, the word “Provia” flashes briefly on screen—hinting at the camera being set in Fujifilm’s well-loved Film Simulation mode. The clip suggests this model could debut a dedicated screen for Film Simulations, a first for the brand.

Rumored Specs of the Fujifilm Half-Frame Camera

Leaks indicate that the new camera may house a 1-inch sensor, possibly an X-Trans sensor, and will feature a fixed lens with an f/2.4 aperture. In keeping with the half-frame theme, it’s said to include a vertically oriented LCD screen—appropriate since traditional half-frame film cameras shoot in portrait orientation by default.

Everything we’ve seen so far points toward a stylish, ultra-portable camera designed to go anywhere. The tagline “half the size, twice the story” likely alludes to both the camera’s compact form factor and its storytelling potential, especially compared to larger models like the recently launched GFX100RF.

While none of the leaked specs have been officially confirmed, the existence of the teaser video—following the same pattern as Fujifilm’s GFX100R launch—suggests the official reveal is just around the corner. This new half-frame model is shaping up to be Fujifilm’s second major release of 2025, and one that could carve out a unique space in the compact camera market.