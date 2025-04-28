7Artisans Launches Photoelectric 35mm F/1.4 AF Lens for Fujifilm X-Mount

7Artisans continues its busy 2025 rollout with the announcement of the new Photoelectric 35mm F/1.4 AF lens for Fujifilm X-mount cameras. After teasing several new products at the NAB Show in Las Vegas, the company now officially adds this fast prime lens to its lineup.

The Photoelectric 35mm F/1.4 offers a bright maximum aperture and delivers a full-frame equivalent focal length of 52.5mm, making it an excellent choice for portraits, street photography, and general everyday shooting. At an affordable price point, it’s an attractive option for anyone looking to add a versatile “nifty-fifty” style lens to their kit.

Optically, the lens is constructed with 8 elements in 5 groups and features a multi-coated design to minimize flare and ghosting. 7Artisans claims the lens produces sharp, high-contrast images with natural color reproduction, capturing rich details and beautiful skin tones—ideal for portrait work.

The autofocus system is designed for speed and precision, with full support for face and eye-detection autofocus on compatible Fujifilm bodies. The lens can focus as close as 0.35 meters, enabling close-up shots with striking subject separation. Thanks to its wide F/1.4 aperture and a rounded 7-blade diaphragm, the lens also promises smooth, creamy bokeh for dreamy background blur.

Built with a mix of metal and durable polymer materials, the Photoelectric 35mm F/1.4 AF is compact and travel-friendly. It weighs just 184 grams and measures 68mm in length. The lens supports 62mm screw-in filters and ships with a petal-shaped lens hood for added protection.

Practical touches include a waterproof and antifouling coating to handle shooting in challenging weather, along with a USB-C port on the lens body for future firmware updates.

Where to Buy the 7Artisans Photoelectric 35mm F/1.4 AF for Fujifilm X Mount

The 7Artisans Photoelectric 35mm F/1.4 AF for Fujifilm X-mount is priced at $169.00 and is available now through the 7Artisans online store and B&H Photo.