Canon Introduces Budget-Friendly RF 75-300mm F/4-5.6 - But you Can’t Have it

Canon has officially announced the RF 75-300mm F/4-5.6, a new entry-level telephoto zoom lens designed for its EOS R mirrorless system. This new RF-mount lens serves as the spiritual successor to the widely used EF 75-300mm F/4-5.6 III, which debuted in 1999.

Targeted at beginner photographers, the RF 75-300mm is an affordable full-frame telephoto option ideal for capturing distant subjects—whether it's wildlife, sports, or everyday outdoor scenes. On an APS-C camera like the EOS R100, it provides an effective focal range of 120-480mm, making it especially versatile for those looking to experiment with long-range shooting without a significant investment.

Classic Design with a Modern Touch

Much like its EF predecessor, the RF 75-300mm features a straightforward optical design—13 elements in 9 groups—along with Canon’s Super Spectra Coating to reduce flare and ghosting. This helps produce sharp, contrast-rich images, even in challenging lighting conditions. The 7-blade diaphragm creates smooth, rounded bokeh for pleasing background separation.

Autofocus is powered by a DC motor, a holdover from the EF version. However, autofocus performance is notably improved thanks to compatibility with Canon’s Dual Pixel CMOS AF system, delivering faster and more reliable focus performance for both stills and video. The lens has a minimum focusing distance of 1.5 meters and a maximum magnification of 0.25x—adequate for casual close-up work.

Weighing just 507 grams and measuring 146.1mm when retracted, the RF 75-300mm is built for portability. Its lightweight build makes it comfortable to use for extended handheld shooting sessions, reducing fatigue while tracking fast-moving subjects.

Is the Canon RF 75-300mm Worth It?

For photographers on a budget looking to extend their focal range, the Canon RF 75-300mm F/4-5.6 offers a compelling value. While it lacks some modern conveniences—like image stabilization or a stepping motor—it still delivers solid performance for its price point.

That said, there are alternatives worth considering. The Canon RF-S 55-210mm F/5-7.1 IS STM offers image stabilization and a quieter autofocus system, but is optimized for APS-C sensors only and provides less reach. Third-party options like the Sigma 16-300mm F/3.5-6.3 offer even greater zoom flexibility, but at nearly twice the price.

Still, the 75-300mm focal range is a classic for a reason. It’s a versatile lens many photographers, myself included, began their journey with—and it still holds its own for occasional wildlife or moon photography, especially when paired with a teleconverter.

Availability and Pricing

The Canon RF 75-300mm lens announcement comes from Canon Global and it will be available for the international market. U.S. availability has not yet been announced, though it’s expected to land soon.

The Canon RF 75-300mm F/4-5.6 is currently available for pre-order via Wex Photo and Video in the UK, priced at £289 (approximately $390 USD). The lens ships with a front and rear cap, but note that a lens hood and carrying case are sold separately. For reference, the older EF 75-300mm F/4-5.6 III currently sells for $199 at B&H Photo.

