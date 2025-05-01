KYY X90D Review: The Ultimate Portable Dual-Screen Monitor for Creators on the Go

In our latest hands-on video, editor David Schloss takes the KYY X90D for a spin—a dual-screen portable monitor that brings desktop-level productivity to your laptop setup. Whether you're editing photos in a coffee shop or working remotely from a hotel room, the X90D is built to transform your workspace with two extra 15.6-inch Full HD displays.

With just one USB-C cable for power and another for video, the X90D is surprisingly easy to set up. Most modern laptops can handle powering the displays on their own, though an external power source is recommended for longer sessions or less powerful devices. Fortunately, an optional wall adapter is included for added flexibility.

Setting up the X90D is straightforward. Simply unfold the unit, use the built-in foot for support, and attach the main panel to your laptop screen. It’s wide enough to accommodate laptops up to 17.3 inches, making it compatible with a wide range of devices. The dual displays are adjustable and can be oriented in various ways depending on how you prefer to work.

The X90D is plug-and-play for most Windows and Android devices. Mac users will need to install a small piece of companion software—conveniently included on a provided USB thumb drive—to enable support for multiple external displays. ChromeOS is also supported.

Navigation is user-friendly. The intuitive menu system allows quick adjustments to brightness, contrast, and sharpness. Dedicated buttons on both screens let you tweak brightness on the fly—no menu diving required.

One trade-off is the 1080p resolution. While Full HD is more than adequate for most editing and productivity tasks, those working in 4K may notice a slight dip in sharpness and detail. Still, for color grading previews, timeline management, or simply expanding your editing real estate, the X90D does the job well.

If you only need a single additional screen, KYY also offers the X90A—a lighter, 14-inch version designed for presentations, writing, and everyday productivity.

Where to Buy the KYY X90D and X90A

KYY X90D (Dual 15.6-inch Screens): $249 – Available on Amazon

KYY X90A (Single 14-inch Screen): $199 – Available on Amazon

Whether you're a digital creative or just need more screen space while traveling, the KYY X90D is a smart, portable solution that turns any location into a full editing studio.

Disclosure: Some of the links in this article are affiliate links. If you purchase through them, we may earn a small commission at no additional cost to you.