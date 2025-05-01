Leica Unveils Limited Edition M11 to Mark 100 Years of the Leica I

Leica is marking a monumental milestone this year: the 100th anniversary of the Leica I, the world’s first mass-produced 35mm camera. In celebration, the legendary German camera manufacturer has unveiled a special edition M11, named the Leica M11 100 Years of Leica “New York USA”, a U.S.-exclusive release limited to just 100 pieces.

This centennial model stands out with a number of distinctive design features aimed squarely at collectors and Leica enthusiasts. Most notably, the top plate is engraved with “NEW YORK USA” beneath the classic Leica logo. It also boasts a striking glossy black paint finish, a nod to Leica’s historical models. Over time, this finish develops a unique patina, giving each camera a truly individual character.

Further distinguishing the edition are silver-chrome controls — the shutter release, ISO dial, and power switch — which are accented with cross-knurled detailing for added refinement. The body is wrapped in a textured black cowhide leather, said to echo the legendary vulcanite covering found on early Leica rangefinders.

Additional special touches include a black chrome-plated hot shoe cover featuring the official Leica 100th Anniversary logo, a blacked-out screw in place of the signature red Leica dot, and engraved serial numbers ranging from 001/100 to 100/100. Each unit will come with a certificate of authenticity, adding to its collectability.

The Leica M11 “New York USA” Edition will be available at select Leica stores across the U.S. starting May 1, 2025, priced at $10,685 USD.

Five Additional Limited Edition Leica M11 Models

But Leica’s centenary celebration doesn’t stop there. The company will also release five additional country-specific M11 editions, each limited to 100 units and available only in their respective regions. These include:

“MILAN ITALY”

“DUBAI UAE”

“SHANGHAI CHINA”

“TOKYO JAPAN”

“WETZLAR GERMANY”

Each version will feature its own unique engraving and numbered series, reinforcing their status as collector’s items.

The 100th Year Anniversary of the Leica I

Leica’s 100-year tribute honors the launch of the Leica I in 1925, introduced at the Leipzig Spring Fair, a camera that revolutionized photography with its compact form and 35mm format.

Under the theme “100 Years of Leica: Witness to a Century,” the brand will be hosting a series of international events throughout 2025 in cities including New York, Milan, Tokyo, Dubai, and Shanghai. These celebrations will include cultural exhibitions, special product showcases, and a flagship anniversary week this June at Leica’s headquarters in Wetzlar, Germany. Additionally, Leica Galleries around the world will host high-profile exhibitions from acclaimed photographers, continuing the brand’s legacy of merging precision optics with cultural impact.