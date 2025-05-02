Zeiss Otus ML 50mm F/1.4 for Sony E Is Now in Stock

The long-awaited Zeiss Otus ML 50mm F/1.4 is finally in stock at B&H Photo—but only for Sony E-mount users. Canon RF and Nikon Z shooters will have to wait a little longer, as those versions remain on pre-order.

Zeiss introduced the Otus ML lineup with 50mm and 85mm F/1.4 primes, bringing the legendary Otus quality to modern mirrorless systems. Built with professional creators in mind, the Otus ML series promises outstanding optical performance, durable construction, and highly precise manual focus—hallmarks of the Zeiss brand.

Among the two, the Otus ML 50mm F/1.4 has already generated significant buzz as a high-end all-purpose prime for full-frame cameras. Early hands-on reviews praise its stellar sharpness, exceptional build, and the signature “3D pop” Zeiss lenses are known for.

Otus ML 50mm F/1.4 – Features and Specifications

The lens features an advanced optical design of 14 elements in 11 groups and employs an apochromatic layout to virtually eliminate chromatic aberration. Its aspherical elements ensure minimal distortion, while the renowned Zeiss T* anti-reflective coating reduces flare and ghosting for optimal clarity and color accuracy.

Manual focus is smooth and precise, thanks to a high-quality helicoid drive and a broad metal focusing ring. Videographers will appreciate the de-clickable aperture ring, which allows for seamless exposure adjustments during filming.

Despite its premium all-metal construction, the lens remains relatively compact at 100mm in length and 677g in weight. It’s also weather-sealed and built to perform in extreme environments, operating between -20°C and +55°C. Zeiss rigorously tests every lens for mechanical integrity and resistance to shocks and vibration—making it a robust choice for professional use.

Pricing and Availability

The Zeiss Otus ML 50mm F/1.4 for Sony E-mount is available now at B&H Photo for $2,499. The Canon RF and Nikon Z versions are expected to hit the shelves in the coming months and are currently open for pre-orders.

For those looking for a premium portrait option, the Otus ML 85mm F/1.4 is also now available for pre-order from B&H Photo and will be availalbe on Sony E, Nikon Z, and Canon RF mounts, with a retail price of $2,999.

Sample Images