DJI Mavic 4 Pro Leak Reveals 100MP Camera, 6K Video, and 51-Minute Flight Time

Specs for the upcoming DJI Mavic 4 Pro have leaked online, offering an early look at what appears to be the company’s most advanced consumer drone to date. According to information obtained by DroneXL, the official spec sheet for the Mavic 4 Pro has surfaced alongside reports that the drone will launch on May 13, 2025, with a teaser video expected on May 6.

The Triple Camera Drone

The headline feature is a new Hasselblad-branded main camera with a 4/3-type 100-megapixel CMOS sensor—an upgrade that puts the Mavic 4 Pro close to cinema drone territory. It supports dual native ISO, 6K video recording at up to 60 frames per second in HDR, and Hasselblad’s Natural Color Solution for improved color science. DJI claims the camera offers up to 16 stops of dynamic range, a spec that rivals cinema cameras and should provide ample detail retention in high-contrast scenes.

The lens features a variable aperture ranging from f/2.0 to f/11 and produces a distinct 10-point starburst effect around strong light sources, a detail that may appeal to landscape shooters and night photographers alike.

In addition to the main camera, the Mavic 4 Pro includes two telephoto options: a 70mm medium tele lens with a 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor and a longer 168mm telephoto with a 1/1.5-inch sensor. Both lenses feature an f/2.8 aperture, 4K/60p HDR video support, subject-tracking autofocus, and dual native ISO. DJI has also included D-Log across all three lenses for seamless color matching in post-production.

A new “Infinity Gimbal” and Forward-facing LiDAR system

One of the more notable hardware upgrades is the new “Infinity Gimbal,” which enables 360-degree horizontal rotation and supports upward shooting angles of up to 70 degrees. This redesign significantly expands creative options when capturing dynamic aerial shots.

Flight performance also sees a boost. Thanks to a 95Wh battery and aerodynamic improvements, the Mavic 4 Pro is rated for up to 51 minutes of flight time, a top speed of 90 km/h, and a maximum range of 41 km.

Obstacle avoidance is handled by six low-light fisheye sensors capable of functioning in environments as dark as 0.1 lux. In even lower light, the drone’s forward-facing LiDAR system can detect and avoid obstacles with high precision, even during return-to-home sequences.

Connectivity is powered by DJI’s updated O4+ transmission system, which allows for 10-bit HDR live transmission over distances up to 30 km, with improved stability in dense urban environments.

The Mavic 4 Pro will ship with the new DJI RC Pro 2 controller. It features a foldable design with a 7-inch mini-LED display, built-in microphone, and physical joysticks that retract into the body when folded. The screen can also trigger a gimbal mode switch by simply rotating the device—making it easier to shoot in portrait orientation for social content.

DJI has not officially confirmed the Mavic 4 Pro or its specs, but the level of detail in this leak suggests an announcement is imminent. If accurate, the Mavic 4 Pro could become one of the most capable aerial imaging platforms in its class.