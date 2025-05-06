Leaked Photos Reveal DJI’s Osmo 360, a Compact Rival to Insta360

DJI appears to be preparing to enter the 360-degree action camera space with a device that could go head-to-head with Insta360’s popular models. Leaked images of a new dual-lens camera—reportedly called the Osmo 360—have surfaced online, giving the clearest look yet at the company’s unreleased spherical shooter.

The leaks come from known DJI insider Igor Bogdanov, who posted a series of photos showing what appears to be a prototype Osmo 360 unit. Alongside the product images, Bogdanov also shared shots of the internal hardware and a Quick Start Guide that hints at several key specs and features.

What We Know So Far

The design of the Osmo 360 is notably compact and boxy, contrasting with the elongated form factor of the Insta360 X5. Measuring approximately 6.5cm wide and 9cm tall, the camera features a small LCD touchscreen and three physical buttons on one side. A standard tripod mount with four exposed copper contacts sits at the base, which may suggest the possibility of accessory communication or charging.

According to the guide, the Osmo 360 will support Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 and includes a microSD card slot. There’s also mention of physical accessory mounts, a common need in action cam workflows. The camera is said to operate in extreme temperatures ranging from -20°C to 45°C, which is in line with rugged standards set by other action cams.

One of the more curious design details lies in the sensor placement. Rather than positioning sensors directly behind each lens, the Osmo 360 prototype uses a 45-degree mirror to reflect incoming light from the lens onto side-mounted sensors—mirroring a technique found in the Insta360 X5. However, it’s worth noting that this setup could change before any potential release.

Third and last one of this batch: some pages from DJI Osmo 360 quick start guide! #dji #djiosmo360 #osmo360 pic.twitter.com/eiahgLqxb7 — hakasushi (@hakasushi) May 3, 2025

The Osmo 360 reportedly uses a 1950mAh battery and will support USB-C charging via DJI’s standard 30W charger. The camera will also integrate with the DJI Mimo app, which is already used across the company’s Osmo and Pocket lines.

Despite the extensive leaks, it’s unclear whether DJI intends to launch the Osmo 360 publicly. DJI tipster Jasper Ellens expressed skepticism, noting a complete absence of retail leaks and limited information from sources who typically receive pre-release units. “It’s even more secretive than the DJI Mavic 4 or Mini 5,” Ellens said, adding that US tariffs could further complicate a successful launch in a competitive and price-sensitive market.

GoPro’s Max 360 currently retails for $349 at B&H Photo while the Insta360 X5 costs $549, which may set the price ceiling for DJI if it plans to compete seriously. For now, the Osmo 360 remains unannounced—but the leak suggests DJI is at least exploring the 360-degree format more seriously than ever before.