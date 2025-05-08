Korn Taps 200 Fans to Film 30th Anniversary Show Using Blackmagic Camera App

To celebrate their 30th anniversary in a way that only Korn could, the nu-metal legends turned the camera around—literally. At a packed concert in Los Angeles, the band handed over creative control to 200 fans, equipping them with the Blackmagic Camera app to capture the chaos, energy, and emotion of the night from the pit up.

The project was the brainchild of Korn’s longtime cinematographer Sébastien Paquet, who saw the potential of tapping into fans’ personal perspectives. The idea was simple but powerful: hand fans a professional-grade camera app, pre-configured with specific settings, and let them film the show from their own POV. The footage was then uploaded directly to Blackmagic Cloud, feeding into a DaVinci Resolve project for post-production.

“There were a lot of golden nuggets from the fan content,” Paquet says. “People coming from across the world, sharing their excitement pre-show, and insane shots from the mosh pit that I could never get with a traditional camera crew. Nobody wants a cinema lens in their face when they’re headbanging.”

An Experimental Workflow That Paid Off

To streamline the process, Paquet distributed a preset file that automatically configured video and upload settings for each fan’s phone. All they needed to do was load the preset into the Blackmagic Camera app—available on both iOS and Android—and hit record. Syncing the timecode? That was handled simply by referencing the time of day.

“With a bit more time, I could’ve just used a QR code to deliver the presets,” Paquet adds. “That would’ve made setup even faster.”

The footage was continuously synced to DaVinci Resolve using Blackmagic Cloud Store devices, which acted as local drives. Blackmagic’s automatic proxy creation allowed the editors to begin cutting immediately, even before the original files had finished uploading.

To manage the sheer volume of content—fans collectively submitted over 11 hours of footage—Paquet relied on DaVinci Resolve’s collaborative tools. Fan-shot footage was grouped separately from the official camera team’s material, keeping things organized across multiple timelines and contributors.

“This was probably the first time any band has had 200 fans document a major show like this,” Paquet says. “And it wasn’t just a gimmick—this footage is part of the official recap. That’s something special.” For fans, it was an immersive opportunity to contribute to the band’s legacy. For Korn, it was a bold experiment in community-driven storytelling, powered by professional-grade tools made accessible to everyday concertgoers.

The Blackmagic Camera app, which mimics the look and workflow of Blackmagic’s cinema cameras, is free to download and includes 2GB of cloud storage out of the box. Upgrades are available for more storage and project capacity. DaVinci Resolve—also available as a free download—is currently in its version 20 public beta.

Whether you're filming a concert or a backyard short, the tools used by one of metal’s most enduring bands are now just a tap away.