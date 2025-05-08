Yashica Revives the FX-D as a Digital Camera via Kickstarter

Yashica is bringing one of its most beloved film cameras into the digital era. The company has launched a teaser campaign for the FX-D, a modern reinterpretation of its iconic FX-3, set to debut through an upcoming Kickstarter. While full details remain scarce, early images and a promotional video offer a glimpse into what the new camera will deliver.

The FX-D keeps the retro aesthetic of its predecessor, including a top-mounted lever reminiscent of a traditional film advance or rewind mechanism. This time, however, the lever serves a different function—cycling through shooting modes. One notable change: despite the classic viewfinder hump, the FX-D won’t have an actual optical or electronic viewfinder. Instead, Yashica is leaning into digital conveniences with a fully articulating 2.8-inch LCD screen.

"One of digital’s biggest advantages is the ability to instantly preview film simulations," Yashica says. "That’s something a small viewfinder can’t fully provide in terms of clarity and color." The rear screen flips 180° and offers adjustable brightness for usability in varied lighting conditions—key for previewing the camera’s built-in film looks.

The FX-D will rely heavily on these film simulations to replicate the analog shooting experience. Users will be able to choose from a suite of Yashica-branded presets, including Ruby 60s, Sapphire 70s, Golden 80s, and multiple black-and-white profiles. The company refers to the camera as a “film-digital hybrid,” blending nostalgic handling with modern features.

Two variants of the Yashica FX-D

There will be two versions of the FX-D:

FX-D 100: Features a 13MP Sony IMX 458 Type 1/3.06 CMOS sensor and a 3x optical zoom lens (25.4–76.3mm equivalent) with a fast f/1.6–2.8 aperture.

FX-D 300: Packs a 50MP 1/1.56-inch CMOS sensor with a fixed 24mm f/1.8 lens and optical image stabilization. It also supports digital crop modes for 35mm, 50mm, and 60mm fields of view at reduced resolutions.

Both models shoot 4K video at 30fps, 2.7K at 60fps, and Full HD at 120fps for slow motion. Each camera is equipped with a 2.8-inch rear LCD with a 4:3 aspect ratio.

While the Yashica name evokes strong nostalgia, it’s important to note that today’s Yashica is not the same company behind the original FX-3. The brand is now managed by a Hong Kong-based firm that has licensed the name and released previous digital products under the label.

A Kickstarter launch date has yet to be announced, but those interested in the FX-D can sign up for alerts via the project’s official Kickstarter page. Yashica says more details will be shared soon.