DJI Mavic 4 Pro Announced with Groundbreaking Cinematic Features—But Not Coming to the U.S. Yet

The wait is over—DJI has officially lifted the curtain on its next-generation flagship drone, the Mavic 4 Pro. Designed to blur the lines between compact aerial drones and professional cinema rigs, the Mavic 4 Pro brings a raft of new technologies to the table, including a radically redesigned gimbal system, a triple-camera setup, and extensive improvements to video capture, flight performance, and subject tracking. However, U.S.-based drone pilots will have to be patient. The drone won’t be available in the United States at launch due to current trade restrictions.

A DJI spokesperson confirmed to PetaPixel that the Mavic 4 Pro won’t be sold in the U.S. when it launches globally on May 13. “Like many global companies, we have had to adjust our market strategy as local conditions and the industry environment have evolved,” the spokesperson explained. While DJI has not provided a concrete timeline for a U.S. release, the company says it is actively exploring solutions to bring the product stateside.

Pro-Level Imaging and the New Infinity Gimbal

At the heart of the Mavic 4 Pro is the all-new Infinity Gimbal, a spherical, rotating housing that stabilizes three separate cameras with distinct focal lengths: a 28mm equivalent wide-angle lens, a 70mm medium telephoto, and a 168mm long telephoto. The main camera features a massive 100-megapixel Micro Four Thirds sensor developed in partnership with Hasselblad. It’s capable of recording video at up to 6K resolution at 60 frames per second, with exceptional low-light performance and color depth. The other two cameras, using 48-megapixel and 50-megapixel sensors respectively, support 4K recording at up to 120 frames per second, making this drone a powerhouse for dynamic, multi-perspective shooting.

Each camera can be rotated into vertical orientation, opening up native vertical video capture for social platforms and mobile-first content creation. The Infinity Gimbal is also more than just a visual design statement. It allows for rotation up to 400 degrees, unlocking in-camera spinning effects and dynamic shooting angles that were previously impossible on DJI’s foldable drones.

Video professionals will appreciate the wide range of color profiles supported by the Mavic 4 Pro. For casual use, the Normal profile offers pleasing results straight out of the camera. For more advanced workflows, D-Log, D-Log M, and HLG (HDR) profiles provide maximum flexibility in color grading. DJI claims up to 16 stops of dynamic range from the main sensor when shooting in HDR mode, with 14 and 13 stops from the medium and long telephoto cameras, respectively. The Creator Combo edition of the drone comes with 512GB of internal SSD storage and supports ALL-I 4:2:2 recording, making it an ideal option for filmmakers who demand broadcast-quality files captured directly in-camera.

A Massive Leap in Drone Features

In terms of flight performance, the Mavic 4 Pro represents a notable upgrade. It boasts a maximum flight time of 51 minutes and can reach speeds of up to 60.4 miles per hour in Sport Mode. Even in challenging conditions, the drone holds steady with wind resistance rated up to 26.8 miles per hour. The new model uses DJI’s latest O4+ transmission system, offering 10-bit HDR video feed at distances of up to 18.6 miles (30 kilometers), ensuring a stable and color-accurate connection between drone and controller.

For safer flying, DJI has also improved obstacle detection. The Mavic 4 Pro now includes an enhanced omnidirectional system that features a forward-facing LiDAR scanner and a bottom-mounted infrared sensor, allowing for obstacle avoidance in low-light scenarios—an important evolution for dusk and dawn flight operations.

One particularly clever detail: unfolding the drone’s arms automatically powers on the camera system. Borrowed from the DJI Flip, this small quality-of-life upgrade speeds up setup time and gets the drone in the air faster. Subject tracking has also been reengineered, with a new emphasis on tracking moving vehicles. The system remains locked onto a subject even when it moves behind partial obstructions. DJI’s suite of QuickShots and automated flying modes returns as well, enabling complex maneuvers with minimal user input.

The Mavic 4 Pro is paired with the new DJI RC 2 Smart Controller. This upgraded unit features a bright, rotatable 7-inch LED screen that supports both landscape and portrait orientations—perfect for creators who shoot vertical content. The controller includes a new adjustment dial for seamlessly tweaking camera settings mid-flight. With up to four hours of battery life, 128GB of built-in storage, an HDMI output, and a built-in microphone with optional DJI Mic support, the RC 2 is essentially a command center for aerial production.

Three versions of the Mavic 4 Pro will be available globally, though pricing remains to be confirmed in the U.S. market due to the tariff situation. The base package includes the drone, RC 2 controller, 64GB of internal storage, and one Intelligent Flight Battery. The Fly More Combo adds two extra batteries, a charging hub, a 100W USB-C power adapter, and a shoulder bag. At the top end, the Creator Combo includes all the previous items plus 512GB of internal SSD storage, a 240W power adapter, a high-speed USB-C cable, and a more advanced battery charging hub.

B&H lists the base package for the DJI Mavic 4 Pro at $2,699, while the Fly More Combo is priced at $3,549 and the 512GB Creator Combo retails for $4649. Since DJI stated that the drone isn't coming to the U.S. at release, it is likely that B&H will be sourcing the pre-ordered Mavic 4 Pro units from countries like Canada or UK.

DJI Drones Currently Available in the US Market

With the Mavic 4 Pro currently unavailable to U.S. customers, DJI fans in the States can consider alternatives from the brand’s robust lineup. The DJI Air 3S offers a strong balance between performance and portability, while the Mini 4 Pro caters to those who need a sub-250g drone that complies with FAA regulations. For casual users and beginners, the DJI Flip and Neo provide easy-to-use autonomous flight experiences, and for FPV enthusiasts, the DJI Avata 2 delivers high-speed action with immersive first-person flight. For the flagship range, the DJI Mavic 3 Pro is still a very capable drone with the same three-camera array and pro-level performance.

Despite its restricted launch, the DJI Mavic 4 Pro marks a significant moment in consumer drone technology. With a new gimbal system, pro-level imaging, and smarter flight capabilities, this drone could set a new standard for aerial storytelling—once it finally clears U.S. airspace.