Leica SL3 Firmware Update Brings ProRes 422 HQ 6K and Cinema 4K Recording

Leica has released a major firmware update for its SL3 full-frame mirrorless camera, transforming it into a significantly more powerful video production tool. The new firmware version 3.1.1 introduces internal recording in Apple ProRes 422 HQ at both Cinema 6K and 4K resolutions — a substantial upgrade from the camera’s previous ProRes capabilities, which were limited to 1080p Full HD.

The addition of Cinema 6K and 4K recording modes not only brings two new video aspect ratios to the SL3, but also allows for the full width of the sensor to be used when recording in ProRes — effectively tripling the output resolution of ProRes workflows. This is a welcome change for video professionals who, until now, had to contend with a 1.3x crop factor when shooting in 4K or 8K and significant rolling shutter artifacts caused by a relatively slow sensor readout.

With the new firmware, ProRes 422 HQ is now available internally via CFexpress Type B cards, and for the first time, higher-resolution footage can be captured without compromises on sensor coverage or codec quality. The SL3 now stands as a more versatile hybrid camera for both filmmakers and photographers.

Additional Features and Improvements

Firmware version 3.1.1 doesn't stop at just video upgrades. Leica has also introduced several usability enhancements across both video and stills workflows:

Headphone Volume Control can now be adjusted not only via the Audio menu under the Video section but also using the customizable FN button.

Magnification Activation is now possible directly by pressing the joystick, providing quicker focus checks.

Control Center Customization has been refined so that when users modify icon assignments, the list begins with the currently assigned function, streamlining changes.

The previous “ Film Style ” and “ Video Style ” options have been consolidated into the Leica Looks menu for a more unified interface.

Electronic Shutter Speed now supports 1/16,000 second in Program (P) and Aperture Priority (A) modes.

AF-ON Functionality is now compatible with both Eye/Face/Body Detection and Animal Detection, expanding autofocus options for a variety of shooting scenarios.

Firmware Process Enhancements and Bug Fixes

Leica has also improved the firmware update experience itself. Users will no longer be prompted with the option to save user profiles to an SD card during the update. Additionally, firmware installation no longer requires a fully charged battery — a 25% charge is now sufficient.

A couple of minor bugs have also been addressed:

An asterisk (*) icon will now appear next to the User Profiles icon in both the Control Center and sidebar if changes are made after profile activation.

The AF-ON joystick assignment is now correctly saved to user profiles.

Availability

Firmware version 3.1.1 is available now as a free download from Leica’s official website.

With this latest update, Leica has not only resolved longstanding video limitations in the SL3 but also introduced several thoughtful quality-of-life improvements. It signals a stronger commitment to hybrid shooters who rely on their gear for both high-end photography and serious video production.