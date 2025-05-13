Panasonic Launches LUMIX S1II and S1IIE Full-Frame Cameras, Plus a New Compact F/2.8 Zoom

Hot on the heels of the LUMIX S1R II, Panasonic is expanding its full-frame mirrorless lineup with two new bodies—the LUMIX S1II and S1IIE—and a fast, lightweight standard zoom lens, the LUMIX S 24-60mm F/2.8. These new releases underscore Panasonic’s growing ambitions to carve out a bigger space in the hybrid creator market.

A New Generation of Full-Frame Power

The headline feature in the LUMIX S1II is its 24.1-megapixel partially stacked CMOS sensor, paired with Panasonic’s Venus Engine for fast readout and enhanced video capabilities. The combo enables internal recording up to 5.8K 60p and 4K 120p—ideal for filmmakers and hybrid shooters demanding high frame rates and high resolution in a single package. The camera also introduces a Dynamic Range Boost feature, promising up to 15 stops of dynamic range in V-Log (up to 30p), giving content creators added flexibility in post.

Autofocus gets a serious bump, too. The updated Phase Hybrid AF system brings improved face and eye detection, plus AI-assisted tracking for subjects in motion. Panasonic is even touting a new “Urban Sports” AF mode designed to handle fast, erratic movement in subjects like skateboarders and dancers. In burst shooting, the S1II delivers up to 70 fps using the electronic shutter, or 10 fps mechanically—with blackout-free capture for high-speed sequences.

S1IIE: A More Accessible Hybrid Workhorse

Alongside the flagship S1II, Panasonic is also introducing the S1IIE—a more affordable, ergonomically focused sibling. It uses a similar 24.2MP sensor to the S5II, but adds pro-grade features like a new Cinemascope (2.4:1) video mode that shoots uncropped at up to 60p.

While not as stacked as the S1II, the S1IIE retains much of the same autofocus, image stabilization, and video toolset, making it a capable option for creators looking for robust performance in a more accessible package.

Shared Specs and Pro-Level Tools

Both cameras are packed with creator-focused features:

Improved Phase Hybrid AF with real-time recognition and AI tracking.

8-stop In-Body Image Stabilization (IBIS) with a new cropless E.I.S. correction for video.

ProRes RAW HQ and Apple ProRes internal recording to CFexpress Type B cards at resolutions up to 5.8K 30p and C4K 60p.

High-res EVF and articulating LCD, with a mechanical shutter rated to 400,000 actuations.

Cold-weather durability, rated for -10°C operation.

Workflow-friendly software integrations with Capture One, Frame.io, and LUMIX Lab for editing and social media publishing.

Custom profile syncing via SD card, streamlining multi-cam setups.

A Compact, Constant-Aperture Zoom: LUMIX S 24-60mm F/2.8

Complementing the new cameras, Panasonic also launched the LUMIX S 24-60mm F/2.8, a new standard zoom built to L-Mount specifications. The lens balances a wide-to-standard focal range with a fast, constant aperture—all while maintaining a compact 544g weight and a sub-100mm length.

Panasonic says it’s a strong choice for hybrid creators. The lens includes focus breathing suppression, smooth aperture transitions via micro-step control, and a new dual-phase linear motor for fast, accurate autofocus.

A new Hybrid Zoom function extends the range up to 187mm digitally, while a customizable control ring and on-lens focus button give users added flexibility. It also supports video-focused workflows, including precise manual focusing during zoom pulls.

First Impressions: Hands-On in Austin

Imaging Resource contributor DL Byron and Editor-in-Chief David Schloss tested the S1II and 24-60mm F/2.8 during a Panasonic press event in Austin, Texas. Byron praised the sensor’s dynamic range and detail retention under bright sun and low light, noting that IBIS performance held up well even handheld at night.

He described the lens as “a versatile performer,” citing quick autofocus and premium build quality. “The 24–60 mm range struck a great balance between flexibility and portability,” he wrote. Byron also tested the Hybrid Zoom mode while filming bats under the Congress Avenue Bridge—although the footage itself wasn’t usable due to lighting conditions, the digital zoom worked as expected. Read more about Byron's impressions in his article here.

Pricing and Availability

The LUMIX S1II, S1IIE, and the LUMIX S 24-60mm F/2.8 lens are expected to ship in late June via authorized Panasonic retailers. The S1II is now available for pre-order at B&H Photo for $3,197 for the body only or $4,097 for the Camera and the 24-105 F/4 lens bundle. The Lumix S 24-60mm F/2.8 costs $897 and can be pre-ordered from B&H Photo. Pricing for the S1IIE is yet to be confirmed.

With these new tools, Panasonic is clearly targeting creators who demand top-tier hybrid performance in compact, reliable bodies—with an emphasis on video capabilities, speed, and seamless workflows.

Sample Images by DL Byron with the Panasonic S1II and LUMIX S 24-60mm F/2.8