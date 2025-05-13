Sony Quietly Releases the FX3A with Minor Upgrades

Sony has quietly introduced a refreshed version of its popular FX3 cinema camera, now called the FX3A. The update is so subtle that it arrived without a formal press release. The only initial clue pointing to a change was a new model designation—ILME-FX3A—which now appears in place of the original FX3 on Sony’s product page.

While the lack of fanfare might suggest the upgrade is inconsequential, Sony has confirmed that a few minor tweaks have been made. The most notable change is the inclusion of a new LCD panel with a significantly improved resolution of 2.359 million dots, replacing the older 1.44 million-dot display. Though not groundbreaking, this enhancement should offer a crisper and more detailed viewing experience, which is welcome news for video professionals.

Alongside the display upgrade, Sony has removed two features: NFC support and the infrared sensor used for remote control functionality. Though Sony hasn’t elaborated on the reasoning behind these changes, speculation in the industry suggests that the original FX3’s screen may have become difficult to source. Rather than discontinue one of its most popular compact cinema cameras, Sony seems to have taken the opportunity to revise the model with an improved screen and some simplified components.

With the release of the FX3A, Sony has also ended the $300 discount that had recently been applied to the original FX3. Major retailers like B&H now list both versions of the camera at $3898, with the FX3A carrying a new SKU. However, availability of the original FX3 is expected to be short-lived, as remaining units sell through.

More to Come from Sony This Month?

While the FX3A update may seem underwhelming to some, there's potentially more exciting news on the horizon. According to Sony Alpha Rumors, the company is planning to announce a new E-mount camera later this month, with May 21 earmarked as the possible reveal date.

Early reports suggest that this new model will feature a tilting electronic viewfinder—a first for any Sony E-mount camera. If accurate, this design shift would point to a rangefinder-style camera rather than the highly anticipated A7 IV successor. Specific details about the new camera remain scarce, but more information is expected soon.

For now, the FX3A continues Sony's strategy of incremental refinement while keeping one of its most beloved compact cinema cameras relevant—and available.