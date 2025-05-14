Sony A1 II Is Finally Returning to Stock — But We Don’t Know For How Long

After months of frustrating delays, the Sony A1 II is finally coming back in stock — but don’t wait too long if you plan to get one. The flagship mirrorless camera is set to be available at B&H Photo starting May 15, 2025, according to a report from Sony Alpha Rumors.

Since its announcement over six months ago, the A1 II has been nearly impossible to find. Demand far exceeded supply, leaving many would-be buyers in limbo. Last month, Amazon even canceled several pre-orders scheduled for May delivery, citing "lack of availability." The situation got so dire that the camera was effectively hidden from Amazon's search results, with its product page simply reading "currently unavailable."

Sony acknowledged the shortage. Masaaki Oshima, Head of Sony’s Imaging Entertainment Business Unit, explained at CP+ in February, “We can’t deliver enough of them… Professional photographers love our evolution from the original Alpha 1 to the Alpha 1 Mark II.”

Why the Sony A1 II Is in Such High Demand

The Sony A1 II has garnered a strong following among professionals thanks to its powerful new features and cutting-edge performance. Among its biggest upgrades is the integration of an AI processor — the same tech introduced with the A7R V — which dramatically enhances autofocus accuracy. This chip powers Sony’s advanced Human Pose Estimation and subject tracking using a 759-point phase detection AF system.

The camera houses a 50-megapixel full-frame stacked BSI CMOS sensor paired with the high-speed BIONZ XR processor. This enables blackout-free continuous shooting at 30 fps with full AF/AE tracking. It also offers a wide dynamic range of up to 15 stops.

Video shooters have plenty to love as well. The A1 II supports 8K 30p 10-bit 4:2:0 and 4K 120p 10-bit 4:2:2 internal recording. In Super 35 mode, it delivers enhanced clarity with 5.8K oversampling for 4K footage, while full-frame 8K footage benefits from 8.6K oversampling.

The Sony A1 II is built for professionals who demand durability and flexibility. It features a weather-sealed magnesium alloy body and dual CFexpress Type A card slots. In-body image stabilization has been improved, now offering up to 8.5 stops of compensation.

For composing shots, the camera offers a stunning QXGA OLED electronic viewfinder with a 9.44-million-dot resolution and 0.9x magnification, with a 120fps refresh mode that doesn’t compromise on image quality. The rear LCD is a 3.2-inch, 2.1-million-dot multi-angle touchscreen — the same flexible panel debuted on the A7R V — and it covers a wide DCI-P3 color gamut.

Surprise: Sony A1II will be finally in Stock on May 15 at Bhphoto - https://t.co/CL8EVPNm5q pic.twitter.com/S7c8duVXFK — SonyAlphaRumors (@SonyAlphaRumors) May 13, 2025

How and Where to Buy the Sony A1 II

The Sony A1 II will retail for $6,498 and is expected to be available at B&H Photo starting May 15. Bundle options, including one with the new Sony FE 28-70mm F/2 GM lens, will also be offered.

Given the prolonged backorder status and pent-up demand, it's strongly recommended to place your order as soon as the camera becomes available. With no guarantee on how long supply will last, this may be your best shot to finally get your hands on Sony’s flagship mirrorless camera.

Looking for lens pairings? Stay tuned — we have a list current Sony lens deals perfect for the A1 II.