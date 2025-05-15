SmallRig Launches Cage Kit for Canon EOS R50 V

SmallRig has unveiled a new cage kit designed specifically for the Canon EOS R50 V, offering videographers a versatile and ergonomic setup ideal for mounting external accessories such as microphones, monitors, and lights. This new cage improves handling while providing robust protection and flexible configuration options for content creators.

The centerpiece of the kit is a dedicated full camera cage, tailored for the EOS R50 V. It delivers rugged protection without obstructing access to critical camera controls and ports. The cage is built from durable aluminum alloy and stainless steel, shielding the camera from bumps and scratches during shoots.

One of the highlights is the ergonomic silicone handle, designed to improve grip comfort and shooting stability. SmallRig also includes a built-in Arca-Swiss quick-release plate, making it easy to mount the camera to Arca-compatible tripods or DJI RS series gimbals.

For creators who shoot vertical content, the handle features a 1/4"-20 threaded hole on the side, allowing users to attach an additional vertical grip. The cage also includes a detachable cold shoe mount, perfect for mounting compact accessories like microphones and LED lights.

Other mounting options built into the cage include:

Multiple 1/4"-20 and ARRI locating holes

A 1/4"-20 locating hole

Quick Detach (QD) socket

Arca-Swiss base



The kit is available in Silver or Black and ships with an Allen wrench and 1/4"-20 mounting screw. Priced at $59.99, the cage is now available through the SmallRig website and B&H Photo.

More SmallRig Accessories for the Canon EOS R50 V

Additionally, SmallRig offers a furry windscreen kit for the R50 V’s built-in microphone, enhancing audio recording in windy conditions. This optional accessory is sold in a two-piece pack for $14.99.

For users seeking improved handheld comfort, SmallRig also released an L-Shape Mount Plate for the EOS R50 V. This accessory includes a comfortable grip and an Arca-Swiss base for quick tripod or gimbal mounting. It also features a cold shoe mount on the bottom for added flexibility. The L-Plate is priced at $32.99 and is available from both SmallRig and B&H Photo.