Sony Registers Two New Cameras — One May Feature a Tilting EVF

It’s been a while since Sony last announced a new camera, but that may be about to change. Recent reports reveal that Sony has registered two upcoming, unannounced camera models, signaling that a product launch could be just around the corner.

According to Photo Rumors, Sony filed registrations for two devices under the code names WW934774 and WW697160. While details remain scarce, sources suggest that one of the two models is a video-focused cinema camera, while the other is expected to join Sony’s Alpha series of mirrorless cameras.

What makes this rumored Alpha model particularly intriguing is the inclusion of a built-in tilting electronic viewfinder (EVF) — a first for Sony. While the company has offered external tilting EVFs before, such as the XGA OLED Tru-Finder for the RX1 (which had a 2.359-million-dot resolution and could tilt up to 90 degrees), a fully integrated tilting EVF has never appeared on a Sony body until now.

This design move would make Sony one of the few major camera brands to adopt such a feature. Panasonic has offered tilting EVFs since 2013, most notably with the LUMIX GX9, but brands like Sony, Canon, Nikon, and Leica have yet to include one natively. Interestingly, Canon did file a patent for a tilting EVF design, but it never made it into production.

Sony has two already registered but not yet announced cameras:https://t.co/af0ZTVuYOy — Photo Rumors (@photorumors) May 12, 2025

Rumored Specs for the Upcoming Camera

Rumored specifications suggest the new Alpha camera — reportedly codenamed FX2 — will feature a 33-megapixel full-frame sensor, likely the same as that found in the Sony A7 IV and A7C II. It’s also expected to include Sony’s dedicated AI Processing Unit for improved autofocus, eye/face/body detection, and subject tracking. In terms of physical design, the EVF is said to resemble the larger, high-resolution finder used in the Fujifilm GFX100.

Given its place in the FX-series, the camera is also expected to offer cinema-grade features similar to the newly released FX3a, including:

Active cooling for extended recording

4K60 video in Super 35 mode

32-bit float audio recording

A familiar layout with FX3-style ports and storage options

A mechanical shutter, rare in video-first cameras

As for timing, Sony Alpha Rumors reports that the official announcement is set for May 28, with the camera priced around $3,500 USD. However, pricing could shift due to ongoing tariff considerations in the U.S. market.

If the rumors prove accurate, the FX2 could be a compelling hybrid camera — one that blends Sony’s mirrorless versatility with the filmmaking power of the FX line, all while introducing a unique new hardware feature that could set it apart from the competition.