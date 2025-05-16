Sony to Raise Prices in the U.S. Starting May 19 Due to Tariffs

Sony is preparing to raise prices on several of its products in the United States starting May 19, 2025, in response to the latest round of tariffs imposed on Chinese imports.

A report from Photo Rumors confirms that the Sony FE 400-800mm F/6.3-8 G OSS lens was among the first affected, with its price increasing by $700 — from $2,898 to $3,599. More products are expected to follow as Sony adjusts its pricing to reflect the increased costs of doing business under the new trade rules. Check out the price and availability of Sony products.

While Sony’s higher-end lenses are typically manufactured in Japan, many components and accessories still originate from China. The U.S. government currently imposes a 10% tariff on goods from Japan and a much steeper 30% tariff on Chinese imports. These rising costs are putting pressure on camera manufacturers and distributors alike.

The broader photo and video industry isn’t immune either. DJI, for example, recently canceled the U.S. release of its Mavic 4 Pro drone, citing the prohibitive cost of selling the China-made product under current U.S. tariffs.

As a result, photographers and videographers looking to upgrade their gear may want to act quickly—especially if they can find inventory imported before the price hikes go into effect. Alternatively, some may consider waiting for the market to settle.

Traveling to nearby countries such as Mexico or Canada to purchase camera gear is another workaround—but only to a limited extent. U.S. Customs enforces a $2,500 duty-free cap on personal purchases made abroad. Exceeding this threshold will result in tariffs being applied upon re-entry into the country, potentially erasing any cost savings from buying internationally.

With rising costs and limited workarounds, photographers may need to plan their next gear purchase with extra care.

A List of Sony Photography Gear Affected by the Price Hike



