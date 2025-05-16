Previous Story Sony A1 II Is Finally Returning to Stock — But We Don’t Know For How Long
Back To News

Sony to Raise Prices in the U.S. Starting May 19 Due to Tariffs

camera lens news photography sony video

by Darryl Lara

posted Friday, May 16, 2025 at 1:10 PM EDT

Sony Logo on white background.

Sony is preparing to raise prices on several of its products in the United States starting May 19, 2025, in response to the latest round of tariffs imposed on Chinese imports.

A report from Photo Rumors confirms that the Sony FE 400-800mm F/6.3-8 G OSS lens was among the first affected, with its price increasing by $700 — from $2,898 to $3,599. More products are expected to follow as Sony adjusts its pricing to reflect the increased costs of doing business under the new trade rules. Check out the price and availability of Sony products.

While Sony’s higher-end lenses are typically manufactured in Japan, many components and accessories still originate from China. The U.S. government currently imposes a 10% tariff on goods from Japan and a much steeper 30% tariff on Chinese imports. These rising costs are putting pressure on camera manufacturers and distributors alike.

The broader photo and video industry isn’t immune either. DJI, for example, recently canceled the U.S. release of its Mavic 4 Pro drone, citing the prohibitive cost of selling the China-made product under current U.S. tariffs.

As a result, photographers and videographers looking to upgrade their gear may want to act quickly—especially if they can find inventory imported before the price hikes go into effect. Alternatively, some may consider waiting for the market to settle.

Traveling to nearby countries such as Mexico or Canada to purchase camera gear is another workaround—but only to a limited extent. U.S. Customs enforces a $2,500 duty-free cap on personal purchases made abroad. Exceeding this threshold will result in tariffs being applied upon re-entry into the country, potentially erasing any cost savings from buying internationally.
With rising costs and limited workarounds, photographers may need to plan their next gear purchase with extra care.

 

 

A List of Sony Photography Gear Affected by the Price Hike

Category Product Name Part Number Current Price New Price Shop on Amazon Shop on B&H
Digital Still Camera DSCRX100M7/B DSCRX100M7/B $1,499.99 $1,699.99 Shop on Amazon Shop on B&H
Digital Still Camera DSCRX0M2/B DSCRX0M2/B $899.99 $999.99 Shop on Amazon Shop on B&H
Digital Still Camera CCBWD1/B CCBWD1/B $699.99 $999.99 Shop on Amazon Shop on B&H
Creative Pro GPVR100 GPVR100 $1,500.00 $1,800.00 Shop on Amazon Shop on B&H
Creative Pro CIBPCM1 CIBPCM1 $119.99 $149.00 Shop on Amazon Shop on B&H
Lens SEL11F18 SEL11F18 $549.99 $699.99 Shop on Amazon Shop on B&H
Lens SEL35F18 SEL35F18 $474.99 $599.99 Shop on Amazon Shop on B&H
Lens SEL70350G SEL70350G $999.99 $1,199.99 Shop on Amazon Shop on B&H
Lens SELP1020G SELP1020G $749.99 $949.99 Shop on Amazon Shop on B&H
Lens SELP18105G SELP18105G $649.99 $849.99 Shop on Amazon Shop on B&H
Lens SEL40F25G SEL40F25G $599.99 $799.99 Shop on Amazon Shop on B&H
Lens SEL70300G SEL70300G $1,274.99 $1,499.99 Shop on Amazon Shop on B&H
Lens SEL15F14G SEL15F14G $749.99 $949.99 Shop on Amazon Shop on B&H
Lens SEL70200G2 SEL70200G2 $1,699.99 $1,999.99 Shop on Amazon Shop on B&H
Lens SEL24F28G SEL24F28G $599.99 $799.99 Shop on Amazon Shop on B&H
Lens SEL50F18/B SEL50F18/B $349.99 $449.99 Shop on Amazon Shop on B&H
Lens SEL50F18/S SEL50F18/S $349.99 $449.99 Shop on Amazon Shop on B&H
Lens SEL24240 SEL24240 $1,049.99 $1,349.99 Shop on Amazon Shop on B&H
Lens SEL18135 SEL18135 $649.99 $799.99 Shop on Amazon Shop on B&H
Lens SEL1224G SEL1224G $1,774.99 $2,299.99 Shop on Amazon Shop on B&H
Lens SEL30M35 SEL30M35 $299.99 $399.99 Shop on Amazon Shop on B&H
Lens SELP18110G SELP18110G $3,649.99 $4,299.99 Shop on Amazon Shop on B&H
Lens SEL1655G SEL1655G $1,399.99 $1,699.99 Shop on Amazon Shop on B&H
Lens SEL50M28 SEL50M28 $549.99 $699.99 Shop on Amazon Shop on B&H
Lens SEL400800G SEL400800G $2,899.99 $3,299.99 Shop on Amazon Shop on B&H
Lens SEL50F25G SEL50F25G $599.99 $699.99 Shop on Amazon Shop on B&H
Lens SELP28135G SELP28135G $2,499.99 $2,999.99 Shop on Amazon Shop on B&H
Peripherals ACCTRDCX ACCTRDCX $59.99 $71.99 Shop on Amazon Shop on B&H
Peripherals ACPW20 ACPW20 $139.99 $159.99 Shop on Amazon Shop on B&H
Peripherals ACVQV10 ACVQV10 $179.99 $219.99 Shop on Amazon Shop on B&H
Peripherals AGR2 AGR2 $14.99 $17.99 Shop on Amazon Shop on B&H
Peripherals ALCF95S ALCF95S $18.99 $23.99 Shop on Amazon Shop on B&H
Peripherals ALCR55 ALCR55 $3.99 $4.99 Shop on Amazon Shop on B&H
Peripherals ALCSH113 ALCSH113 $25.99 $32.99 Shop on Amazon Shop on B&H
Peripherals ALCSH125 ALCSH125 $25.99 $32.99 Shop on Amazon Shop on B&H
Peripherals ALCSH144 ALCSH144 $32.99 $39.99 Shop on Amazon Shop on B&H
Peripherals ALCSH148 ALCSH148 $59.99 $74.99 Shop on Amazon Shop on B&H
Peripherals ALCSH165 ALCSH165 $34.99 $42.99 Shop on Amazon Shop on B&H
Peripherals ALCSH166 ALCSH166 $34.99 $42.99 Shop on Amazon Shop on B&H
Peripherals ALCSH169 ALCSH169 $39.99 $50.99 Shop on Amazon Shop on B&H
Peripherals ALCSH170 ALCSH170 $34.99 $44.99 Shop on Amazon Shop on B&H
Peripherals BCQZ1 BCQZ1 $99.99 $126.99 Shop on Amazon Shop on B&H
Peripherals BCTRV BCTRV $59.99 $69.99 Shop on Amazon Shop on B&H
Peripherals BCTRW BCTRW $59.99 $79.99 Shop on Amazon Shop on B&H
Peripherals BCU1A/C BCU1A/C $190.00 $239.99 Shop on Amazon Shop on B&H
Peripherals BCU2A/C BCU2A/C $360.00 $448.00 Shop on Amazon Shop on B&H
Peripherals BCVM10 BCVM10 $69.99 $84.99 Shop on Amazon Shop on B&H
Peripherals ECMAW4 ECMAW4 $229.99 $279.99 Shop on Amazon Shop on B&H
Peripherals ECMGZ1M ECMGZ1M $99.99 $119.99 Shop on Amazon Shop on B&H
Peripherals ECMLV1 ECMLV1 $29.99 $36.99 Shop on Amazon Shop on B&H
Peripherals ECMW2BT ECMW2BT $229.99 $279.99 Shop on Amazon Shop on B&H
Peripherals ECMW3 ECMW3 $469.99 $569.99 Shop on Amazon Shop on B&H
Peripherals ECMXYST1M ECMXYST1M $159.99 $199.99 Shop on Amazon Shop on B&H
Peripherals FAEBA1 FAEBA1 $249.99 $299.99 Shop on Amazon Shop on B&H
Peripherals FASHC1M FASHC1M $6.99 $8.99 Shop on Amazon Shop on B&H
Peripherals FAWRR1 FAWRR1 $199.99 $249.99 Shop on Amazon Shop on B&H
Peripherals GPX1EMB GPX1EMB $149.99 $179.99 Shop on Amazon Shop on B&H
Peripherals HVLF46RMA HVLF46RMA $449.99 $549.99 Shop on Amazon Shop on B&H
Peripherals HVLF60RM2 HVLF60RM2 $549.99 $699.99 Shop on Amazon Shop on B&H
Peripherals LCJRXK/B LCJRXK/B $84.99 $99.99 Shop on Amazon Shop on B&H
Peripherals LCSAMB/B LCSAMB/B $49.99 $57.99 Shop on Amazon Shop on B&H
Peripherals LCSBP3 LCSBP3 $159.99 $189.99 Shop on Amazon Shop on B&H
Peripherals LCSCSJ LCSCSJ $19.99 $22.99 Shop on Amazon Shop on B&H
Peripherals LCSEBE/B LCSEBE/B $54.99 $66.99 Shop on Amazon Shop on B&H
Peripherals LCSRXG/B LCSRXG/B $119.99 $145.99 Shop on Amazon Shop on B&H
Peripherals LCSSC21 LCSSC21 $99.99 $119.99 Shop on Amazon Shop on B&H
Peripherals LCSSC8 LCSSC8 $54.99 $64.99 Shop on Amazon Shop on B&H
Peripherals LCSU11 LCSU11 $19.99 $22.99 Shop on Amazon Shop on B&H
Peripherals LCSU21 LCSU21 $29.99 $34.99 Shop on Amazon Shop on B&H
Peripherals LCSU30 LCSU30 $39.99 $45.99 Shop on Amazon Shop on B&H
Peripherals LCSU5 LCSU5 $14.99 $17.99 Shop on Amazon Shop on B&H
Peripherals MPKURX100A MPKURX100A $329.99 $399.99 Shop on Amazon Shop on B&H
Peripherals NPAMQZ1K NPAMQZ1K $399.99 $499.99 Shop on Amazon Shop on B&H
Peripherals NPBNPR NPBNPR $49.99 $59.99 Shop on Amazon Shop on B&H
Peripherals NPBX1/M8 NPBX1/M8 $49.99 $59.99 Shop on Amazon Shop on B&H
Peripherals NPFV100A NPFV100A $179.99 $219.99 Shop on Amazon Shop on B&H
Peripherals NPFV70A NPFV70A $99.99 $114.99 Shop on Amazon Shop on B&H
Peripherals NPFV50A NPFV50A $59.99 $69.99 Shop on Amazon Shop on B&H
Peripherals NPFW50 NPFW50 $79.99 $94.99 Shop on Amazon Shop on B&H
Peripherals PCKLG1 PCKLG1 $29.99 $37.99 Shop on Amazon Shop on B&H
Peripherals PCKLG2 PCKLG2 $29.99 $35.99 Shop on Amazon Shop on B&H
Peripherals PCKLG3 PCKLG3 $29.99 $35.99 Shop on Amazon Shop on B&H
Peripherals RMSPR1 RMSPR1 $24.99 $29.99 Shop on Amazon Shop on B&H
Peripherals RMVPR1 RMVPR1 $69.99 $84.99 Shop on Amazon Shop on B&H
Peripherals VMCAVM1 VMCAVM1 $24.99 $30.99 Shop on Amazon Shop on B&H
Peripherals VMCUAM2 VMCUAM2 $19.99 $24.99 Shop on Amazon Shop on B&H


Our Recent Sony-Related Coverage

Sigma 300-600mm F/4 DG OS | Sports Hands-on Review
Big Sony Savings: $200 Off the A7C II and More Camera Gear Deals
Sony FE 50-150mm F/2 GM - Hands on Review

Newest Sony-Related Equipment

Sony A1 II Is Finally Returning to Stock — But We Don’t Know For How Long
Zeiss Otus ML 50mm F/1.4 for Sony E Is Now in Stock
Sony Quietly Releases the FX3A with Minor Upgrades

Previous Story Sony A1 II Is Finally Returning to Stock — But We Don’t Know For How Long
Back To News