Price Hike: Many Content Creators May Soon Need To Pay More For Their Adobe Creative Cloud Subscription

If the high cost of a dozen eggs, frozen orange juice, or sugar hasn’t already made you cranky, get ready, content creators! You need to prepare yourselves for an additional price hike. Starting June 17, 2025, Adobe will not just rename its flagship version of the app suite from the “Creative Cloud All Apps” plan to the “Creative Cloud Pro” plan. On that date, it will also increase the plan price to $69.99 a month (for the annual plan, billed monthly), up from $59.99.

For some users, it will be one of the most significant increases in the software suite since Adobe introduced the subscription model in 2013.

Note: This increase applies only to Adobe subscribers in North America.

Adobe Creative Cloud North American Price Increase: Additional Plans And Details

Why the price hike? In large part, it appears to be the cost of investing in artificial intelligence.

In a blog post written on May 15, under the section titled, “AI that enhances your creativity,” Adobe stated, “We believe AI innovation is most powerful when it’s seamlessly integrated into the tools creators use every day. By automating repetitive tasks while preserving your creative control, Firefly frees you to spend more time doing what you love… With Creative Cloud Pro, you’ll benefit from a suite of new AI-powered creative features and innovative workflows for ideation, generation, and editing.”

The reason why that statement is significant is that, in addition to the changes the company is making to the Creative Cloud Pro plan, Adobe is also introducing an additional “All Apps” type of plan, which is called “Creative Cloud Standard,” that will cost $54.99 a month. Adobe says this plan will include “desktop apps like Photoshop, Illustrator, Lightroom and Premiere Pro as well as 100GB of cloud storage and many of the services and benefits you enjoy today, but with limited access to our generative AI features and our web and mobile apps.”

However, the Creative Cloud Standard is only for existing subscribers.

What’s also interesting is that this isn’t the first price increase for Adobe this year: In January, Adobe increased subscription prices for new subscribers for its Photography (which includes Photoshop and Lightroom apps) and Lightroom plans.

For more details on the pricing structure, including pricing plan changes for teacher and students, visit Adobe’s support page.

However, there is a way to delay the new price increase until next year. Subscribe before June 17, 2025.