SmallRig Introduces Lightweight Hybrid Modular Cage for Sony A7 IV

SmallRig has announced a new hybrid modular cage designed specifically for the Sony A7 IV, offering enhanced protection and versatility for photographers and videographers on the go. This formfitting, lightweight system combines structural rigidity with user-friendly modularity, making it an ideal companion for demanding fieldwork.

The cage features a durable polycarbonate (PC) top shell that shields the camera's upper body, while the U-shaped base is forged from high-strength aluminum alloy. Integrated into the base is an Arca-Swiss quick-release plate, allowing for fast mounting on compatible tripods and stabilizers such as the DJI RS4 Mini. The aircraft canopy-inspired design ensures unobstructed access to all ports, buttons, and compartments on the A7 IV.

Shock-absorbing TPU corners provide additional impact protection, while silicone padding in the U-mount minimizes movement and prevents scratches during use. SmallRig emphasizes the cage’s weather-resistant and wear-resistant properties, making it suitable for challenging environments. According to the company, the hybrid cage delivers triple the protection of standard camera skins while weighing only a third as much as traditional full cages.

Ergonomically engineered for handheld use, the cage includes an integrated handle that offers a secure, palm-filling grip, helping to reduce hand fatigue and improve handling stability during extended shoots.

The modular design also hints at future customization options. While the cage is currently available in black, SmallRig has teased the release of additional colors and patterns to allow users to personalize their setup.

Availability and Pricing

The SmallRig Hybrid Modular Cage for Sony A7 IV is now available for $49.99 through SmallRig’s official store and B&H Photo. The kit includes the modular cage, hot shoe cover, mounting clip, two Allen wrenches, two M1.6 screws, and a 1/4"-20 mounting screw.

